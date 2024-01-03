Former Volunteer Sues Multnomah County Animal Services Over Euthanization of Healthy Poodle

In a legal tussle that throws light on alleged malpractices at a local animal shelter, a former volunteer, Monica Klein, lodged a lawsuit against Multnomah County Animal Services and the shelter’s operations manager. Klein alleges retaliation following her vocal objections regarding the euthanasia of a healthy poodle, Cloud. Her volunteer service was abruptly ended after she voiced her concerns on social media—a move she contends was an exercise of her right to free speech.

Unveiling the Case

Cloud, a loving pet according to a previous adopter, was slated for euthanasia due to behavioral issues. Klein, in a bid to save Cloud’s life, took to social media in an attempt to find him a new home. The shelter, however, handed Cloud over to a new adopter who later returned the dog. Subsequently, Cloud was euthanized—a chain of events that triggered Klein’s lawsuit.

Allegations Against the Shelter

But the case isn’t simply about Cloud. It raises the curtain on a series of alleged issues at the shelter, including the euthanization of adoptable animals, inadequate living conditions for the animals, and misleading public communication about its status as a “no-kill” shelter.

The Fallout and the Future

The shelter is currently witnessing a revamp in response to reports of neglect, understaffing, and accountability issues. Klein, meanwhile, seeks reinstatement as a volunteer, a court injunction against similar actions towards other volunteers, invalidation of the policies that led to her dismissal, and damages to be determined by the court. The county, at the time of this report, is yet to respond to the lawsuit.