Fiji Prioritizes Local Judges, Attorney-General Ends Sri Lankan Appointment Tradition

In a transformative move for Fiji’s judiciary, Attorney-General Siromi Turaga announced the prioritization of local judicial appointments, marking a break from a long-standing tradition of appointing Sri Lankan judges. The shift, according to Turaga, is an effort to ensure native Fijians have greater control and representation within the country’s legal system, addressing local dissatisfaction and opening the doors for Fijian legal professionals to step into leadership roles.

A Historical Overview of Judicial Appointments

The practice of appointing Sri Lankan judges in Fiji dates back to 1987 when the island nation sought judicial professionals from Sri Lanka due to their shared common law system. This was largely unproblematic until the events of 2006 when Fiji experienced a military coup. In response to the coup, Australia and New Zealand, countries with significant Fijian diaspora, threatened to impose travel restrictions on Fijian judicial appointees. This threat dissuaded many Indo-Fijians, who possessed family ties in these nations, from accepting judicial positions, leading to a second wave of Sri Lankan appointments.

The Impact of Foreign Judicial Appointments

The influx of foreign judges, particularly from Sri Lanka, stirred local disappointment, with the iTaukei, the indigenous inhabitants of Fiji, feeling overlooked for these roles. According to Turaga, foreign nationals were favored due to their perceived ability to maintain control without divulging sensitive information. However, this approach was seen as a manifestation of unfavorable leadership within the Fijian government and judiciary.

Localizing Fiji’s Judiciary

With the intent of rectifying this issue and giving more opportunities to Fijian professionals, the government is now making a conscious effort to localize the judiciary. This move signifies a shift in the Fijian government’s approach to its judiciary system, marking a move towards increased local representation and control. It is a tangible step towards addressing the concerns of the iTaukei and other Fijian citizens who have long called for greater representation in the country’s judiciary.