Law

Dubai’s Smart Police Stations Record 13% Surge in Transactions

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Dubai’s Smart Police Stations Record 13% Surge in Transactions

Dubai’s Smart Police Stations (SPS) have recorded a significant surge in transactions in 2023. The SPSs achieved a 13 percent increase in the number of transactions compared to the previous year. The total number of transactions reached a whopping 121,986, a rise from 107,719 smart transactions in 2022.

24/7 Service Catering to Diverse Needs

The SPSs offer a comprehensive range of services, with 46 distinct services available around the clock. These services cater to a variety of needs, including permit requests, criminal matters, and traffic concerns. This extensive suite of services underscores the Dubai Police’s commitment to serving the community efficiently and effectively.

Reflecting Dubai Police’s Commitment to Innovation

Major General Ali Ahmad Ghanim, Director-General of Logistic Support and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee for Smart Police Stations, lauded the SPSs’ performance. He highlighted that the increased usage of SPSs reflects the successful implementation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of digital transformation. The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has been a strong advocate for embracing digital solutions to enhance service provision.

A Testament to Advancement

Major General Ghanim stressed that the SPSs are a testament to the remarkable progress accomplished by Dubai Police. By transitioning towards 24/7 operational smart police stations that provide services without human intervention, the Dubai Police have made a significant stride in their journey towards innovation and excellence.

Law
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

