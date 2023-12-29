en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

District Council Accuses Police of Unlawful Land Occupancy: An Escalating Conflict

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:48 am EST
District Council Accuses Police of Unlawful Land Occupancy: An Escalating Conflict

In a turn of events highlighting the tension between local government and law enforcement, officials from a district council have publicly accused the police department of unlawful occupancy of their land. The district speaker, Swaibu Nyangabyaki, has sternly advised the police to procure their own land, rather than utilizing the council’s property without due authorization.

A Battle for Authority

The local District Council in Hoima has recently passed a resolution to evict the Hoima West police division from a disputed piece of land. The council’s decision marks a firm stance against unauthorized activities and serves as a stark reminder that no entity, including law enforcement, is above the law.

Unfolding Conflict

The situation has escalated to a point where the council feels compelled to address the matter through media channels, signaling a brewing conflict between the local government and the police force. The specifics of the land in question, the duration of the alleged illegal settlement, and any prior attempts at resolving the issue remain undisclosed.

Implications for the Community

This standoff brings to light the delicate power dynamics between local authorities and law enforcement agencies. It underscores the crucial need for clear communication, respect for legal boundaries, and mutual cooperation to ensure the smooth functioning of the local community. The resolution of this matter will undoubtedly set a precedent for future interactions between these two key pillars of society.

0
Africa Law
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan

By Israel Ojoko

Felix Tshisekedi on the Verge of a Decisive Victory in Congo Elections

By Israel Ojoko

Zambia Ramps Up Efforts Against Cholera Outbreak Amid Rising Death Toll

By Safak Costu

Cameroon Announces Squad for CAN 2023: Choupo-Moting Excluded

By Salman Khan

UN Peacekeeping Missions in Africa Grapple with Withdrawal Requests ...
@Africa · 15 mins
UN Peacekeeping Missions in Africa Grapple with Withdrawal Requests ...
heart comment 0
President Assoumani’s Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange

By Mahnoor Jehangir

President Assoumani's Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange
President Akufo-Addo Urges Africa to Redefine its Narrative

By Israel Ojoko

President Akufo-Addo Urges Africa to Redefine its Narrative
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns

By Salman Khan

Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children

By Israel Ojoko

Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
Latest Headlines
World News
Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda
3 mins
Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
6 mins
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan
6 mins
Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan
United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
6 mins
United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
American Activists Urge President Biden to Intervene in Gaza Conflict
6 mins
American Activists Urge President Biden to Intervene in Gaza Conflict
Husnah Kukundakwe: The Paralympian Swimmer Breaking Stereotypes
6 mins
Husnah Kukundakwe: The Paralympian Swimmer Breaking Stereotypes
New Ice Rink in Pyongyang: A Strategic Move by Kim Jong Un
7 mins
New Ice Rink in Pyongyang: A Strategic Move by Kim Jong Un
Felix Tshisekedi on the Verge of a Decisive Victory in Congo Elections
7 mins
Felix Tshisekedi on the Verge of a Decisive Victory in Congo Elections
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Initiates Third Phase of State's Flagship Health Scheme
10 mins
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Initiates Third Phase of State's Flagship Health Scheme
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
1 hour
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
3 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
3 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
3 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
3 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
3 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
3 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app