Law

Davidson Valerie Appointed as Acting Police Chief of Dominica

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:29 pm EST
Davidson Valerie Appointed as Acting Police Chief of Dominica

In a recent announcement, Davidson Valerie has been appointed as the Acting Police Chief of the Commonwealth of Dominica, effectuating from January 1, 2024. The decision follows the forthcoming retirement of Police Chief Daniel Carbon, who has dedicated an impressive 39 years to the nation’s service. The announcement was made by National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, who took the opportunity to praise the outgoing Police Chief for his contributions during the most challenging times for Dominica.

Handover of the Baton

Daniel Carbon will be stepping down as Police Chief at the end of 2023, marking an end to an era of disciplined service. His successor, Davidson Valerie, is noted for his vast knowledge and experience in intelligence and investigation. Described as a hardworking individual, he is expected to chart his own course for the police force, focusing on a robust law enforcement strategy to address the ongoing issues.

Recognizing Service and Dedication

National Security Minister Blackmoore commended Carbon’s significant contributions, acknowledging him as a national hero and praising his qualities of discipline and competence as an investigator. Carbon’s journey, marked by relentless dedication and service, is a testament to his commitment to the nation.

Challenges and Expectations

As Davidson Valerie prepares to take on the mantle, he faces several challenges and high expectations. His recent warning against violence during the 2023 Carnival season and efforts by the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) to manage traffic congestion during the World Creole Music Festival are indicative of the issues he will have to tackle. The article also highlights a dispute between the National Security Minister and the Police Welfare Association over comments made about the Chief of Police, adding another layer of complexity to Valerie’s upcoming tenure.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

