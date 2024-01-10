Cyprus Revises Naturalization Criteria to Attract High-Skilled Foreign Professionals

In a strategic move to attract foreign companies, the government of Cyprus has unveiled significant updates to its Civil Registry Law, taking effect from 19 December 2023. The Civil Registry (amending) Law of 2023 revises the naturalization criteria for high-skilled employees affiliated with Companies of Foreign Interests (BCS) and their immediate family members, thus offering a new path to citizenship for these professionals.

Understanding the Revised Naturalization Criteria

The law stipulates that eligible high-skilled employees must have legal and continuous residence in Cyprus for twelve months preceding the application date. Absence from the country should not exceed ninety days during this period. The law also introduces language proficiency requirements, whereby a four-year residency within the past decade is mandated for individuals with a B1 level Greek language certificate, and a three-year residency is required for those with an A2 level certificate.

Notably, time spent in Cyprus as a tourist, asylum seeker, or student does not contribute towards the residency requirement. Applicants must also demonstrate good character, adequate knowledge of the Greek language and Cypriot culture, secure accommodation, and financial means to support themselves and their family.

The Impact on Family Members

The amendment extends its provisions to immediate family members eligible for simultaneous naturalization. This includes the spouse or partner, minor children, and dependent adult children with disabilities. The revised law, therefore, not only serves as an incentive for high-skilled foreign professionals but also provides a pathway for their families to secure Cypriot citizenship.

A Time-Bound Application Process

Adding to the allure of the new criteria, the amended law also sets a turnaround time for the examination of applications. The review process should not exceed eight months, thereby fast-tracking the naturalization process for eligible applicants.

In light of these changes, applications submitted before the new legislation came into effect will be evaluated based on the updated criteria, providing an equal opportunity for all applicants to benefit from the revised law.