en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

CRCICA Introduces Enhanced Arbitration Rules: A Progressive Move in International Arbitration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
CRCICA Introduces Enhanced Arbitration Rules: A Progressive Move in International Arbitration

On January 15, 2024, the Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA) is set to bring into effect a revised set of Arbitration Rules, marking the first such revisions since 2011. Rooted in the UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules, these amendments are positioned to enhance both the efficiency and flexibility of the arbitral process.

Progressive Changes for Increased Efficiency

Key changes include the introduction of electronic communication and remote hearings, the implementation of an early dismissal mechanism for legally baseless claims, expedited procedures, and emergency arbitration measures. These alterations aim to align CRCICA with the practices of other major arbitral institutions and reinforce its standing as a leading arbitration center in Africa, the Arab World, and the MENA region.

Addressing Unfounded Claims and Expedited Procedures

An innovative feature of the revisions is the early dismissal provision. This is designed to reduce both time and costs by eliminating unfounded claims early in the arbitration process. The expedited procedure, on the other hand, allows for a speedier resolution of disputes.

Emergency Arbitration Measures and Technology Integration

Emergency arbitration offers parties a means to seek urgent interim measures before the arbitral tribunal is constituted. The Rules have also moved with the times, adopting modern provisions for joinder, consolidation, multiple contracts, and third-party funding, reflecting recent advancements in international arbitration practice. Furthermore, the Rules have integrated technology into the arbitration process, allowing for online filings and remote or hybrid hearings.

All these amendments collectively provide greater certainty and a more user-friendly process for parties engaging in arbitration under CRCICA.

0
Africa International Affairs Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
4 mins ago
Wang Yi's African Tour: Unveiling China's Sustained Engagement and Future Intentions
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has embarked on a diplomatic voyage to Africa that is garnering global attention. His tour, which includes visits to Egypt, Tunisia, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire, marks China’s sustained engagement with Africa as part of its foreign policy strategy. Unfolding Diplomacy In Egypt, Wang Yi’s engagements were multifaceted, covering strategic partnerships,
Wang Yi's African Tour: Unveiling China's Sustained Engagement and Future Intentions
Ghana’s Black Stars Stumble Against Cape Verde in AFCON Opener
39 mins ago
Ghana’s Black Stars Stumble Against Cape Verde in AFCON Opener
Kamanjab Village Council Offers Discount on Water Bills to Recover Debts
40 mins ago
Kamanjab Village Council Offers Discount on Water Bills to Recover Debts
Lisbon Confronts History with Commemorations of Transatlantic Slave Trade
5 mins ago
Lisbon Confronts History with Commemorations of Transatlantic Slave Trade
Traditional Leader Calls for Autopsy Report of Late Ghanaian President
9 mins ago
Traditional Leader Calls for Autopsy Report of Late Ghanaian President
Arab League to Convene Emergency Meeting Amid Somalia-Ethiopia Tensions
28 mins ago
Arab League to Convene Emergency Meeting Amid Somalia-Ethiopia Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
11 seconds
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
13 seconds
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
14 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
15 seconds
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
29 seconds
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
42 seconds
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
42 seconds
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
43 seconds
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
47 seconds
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
15 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
29 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app