Law

Committee Led by Atta Akyea Nears Completion of Leaked IGP Tape Investigation

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
Committee Led by Atta Akyea Nears Completion of Leaked IGP Tape Investigation

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) leaked tape investigation, a subject of public scrutiny, is yet to conclude with the committee led by Samuel Atta Akyea diligently working towards a comprehensive analysis of the situation. The outcome of this investigation bears significant implications for the future of the police force, potentially paving the way for policy changes and disciplinary actions.

Investigation in Progress

The Parliamentary Committee is investigating a leaked tape involving three senior police officers allegedly plotting the removal of the IGP. The draft report from the committee recommends further investigation and possible prosecution of the three officers for perjury and professional misconduct. Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the committee, has emphasized the commitment to fairness and assurance that the findings will be accurately presented.

Implications of the Leaked Tape

The tape, allegedly recorded in July 2023, reveals plots to oust the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. This revelation led to the formation of a seven-member committee to investigate the contents of the tape. The findings of the investigation have the potential to trigger policy changes within the police force. Depending on the nature of the tape’s content, disciplinary measures could be taken against the involved officers.

Commitment to Transparency and Accountability

The ongoing investigation underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in law enforcement agencies. The Chairman, Atta Akyea, has clarified that the delay in finalizing the report is attributed to parliamentary engagements and the committee’s commitment to ensuring fairness. The delay is not due to any alleged breaches of national security during the investigation. The committee’s recommendations also include amendments to legislation to secure the independence of the office of the IGP and a call for continuous professional training of police personnel.

Law
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

