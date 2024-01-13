en English
Law

Christian Preacher Wins Compensation for Wrongful Arrest in Glasgow

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:09 pm EST
Christian Preacher Wins Compensation for Wrongful Arrest in Glasgow

In a case that has raised eyebrows and concerns over the handling of religious freedom, Angus Cameron, an evangelical Christian street preacher, has been awarded compensation following a wrongful arrest in Glasgow. This incident, stemming from an unfounded allegation of a ‘hate crime’, occurred in 2022 and led to Cameron being handcuffed, publicly searched, and detained in a police van for over an hour.

Unfounded Allegations and Wrongful Arrest

Despite Cameron’s explicit denial of any criminal behavior and the absence of any charges against him, Police Scotland had logged a ‘hate incident’ under his name. The accusation involved the alleged use of ‘homophobic language’. This led to legal action, supported by the Christian Institute, which concluded that the police had no reasonable basis to suspect Cameron of any offence. The case was settled out of court, resulting in a compensation of £5,500 and legal costs amounting to £9,400 being awarded to Cameron.

Repercussions and Reflections

All of the awarded funds were donated to the Christian Institute, which stood by Cameron throughout the legal proceedings. This case has brought to the forefront concerns about the financial implications for Police Scotland and has highlighted potential issues in their handling of such situations. It has also sparked a discussion about the rights of evangelical Christians in Glasgow and their treatment by law enforcement authorities.

A Recurring Theme

This incident is not an isolated one. It follows a similar case involving American preacher Franklin Graham. His event in Glasgow was cancelled due to his ‘philosophical beliefs’, which were deemed discriminatory under the Equality Act. In response, Graham was awarded £97,000 in damages in 2022. These cases collectively underline the ongoing debate surrounding religious freedom, hate crimes, and the role of law enforcement in navigating this complex terrain.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

