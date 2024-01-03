en English
Barbados

Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham Announces Retirement, Advocates for Longer Tenure

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham Announces Retirement, Advocates for Longer Tenure

In a momentous announcement, Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham of Barbados revealed his intent to retire on May 15, marking an end to his exceptional tenure. The revelation came during the swearing-in ceremony of the new High Court judge, Justice Barbara Cooke-Alleyne, adding a layer of significance to the event.

A Tenure of Reform and Reformation

Appointed to the position in November 2020 at the age of 71, Sir Patterson’s period in office has been a beacon of reformative efforts targeting longstanding issues within the justice system. His relentless work towards addressing these issues has left a significant imprint on Barbados’ judiciary, a legacy that will continue to resonate long after his departure.

A Plea for Longer Tenure

Despite the considerable strides made during his term, the Chief Justice expressed a firm belief that the position’s term length should be extended. He articulated that the current span of three-and-a-half years is insufficient to meet the demands and responsibilities that come with the role. He argued for a minimum extension to five years, and ideally, to seven. Such an alteration, he believes, would allow a Chief Justice to serve more effectively and make significant contributions towards the betterment of the justice system.

Ready for a New Chapter

Fulfilling his commitment, Sir Patterson made it clear he will not stay in office beyond the completion of his term. He conveyed his readiness to embark on a new phase in his life, one that will no doubt be marked by the same dedication and passion he brought to the office of the Chief Justice. The announcement also hints at further High Court vacancies, indicating a period of transition for the Barbados judiciary.

Barbados Law
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

