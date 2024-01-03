Chester Residents Invited to Contribute to Local Police Budget Survey

In an initiative to enhance community involvement in matters of public safety, John Dwyer, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, has called upon Chester residents to take part in a survey. The focus of the survey is the local police budget and the amount locals are ready to contribute towards it via local taxes. Dwyer stressed the significance of public input in drafting a budget that not only meets community expectations but also adds value to safety protocols.

Impact of Previous Year’s Police Precept Increase

The last year witnessed a minor hike in the police precept, the results of which were quite positive. There were noticeable improvements in several areas, such as accelerated call response times and faster incident responses. There was also an upswing in the number of arrests and charges, complemented by a stronger police presence on the streets, instilling a heightened sense of security among residents.

Government Funding and Police Precept

While government funding for Cheshire Constabulary is on the rise, it will not suffice to cover the total increased costs of policing. A solution proposed to bridge this gap is a potential increase in the police precept by £13 annually for a Band D Council Tax property. This increment, if implemented, would not require a referendum.

Linking Local and National Policing Budgets

The survey initiated by Dwyer is available online and will remain open until midday on Tuesday, 23 January, thereby allowing Chester residents ample time to voice their opinions and contribute to shaping the local police budget.