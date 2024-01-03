en English
Law

Chester Residents Invited to Contribute to Local Police Budget Survey

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
In an initiative to enhance community involvement in matters of public safety, John Dwyer, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, has called upon Chester residents to take part in a survey. The focus of the survey is the local police budget and the amount locals are ready to contribute towards it via local taxes. Dwyer stressed the significance of public input in drafting a budget that not only meets community expectations but also adds value to safety protocols.

Impact of Previous Year’s Police Precept Increase

The last year witnessed a minor hike in the police precept, the results of which were quite positive. There were noticeable improvements in several areas, such as accelerated call response times and faster incident responses. There was also an upswing in the number of arrests and charges, complemented by a stronger police presence on the streets, instilling a heightened sense of security among residents.

Government Funding and Police Precept

While government funding for Cheshire Constabulary is on the rise, it will not suffice to cover the total increased costs of policing. A solution proposed to bridge this gap is a potential increase in the police precept by £13 annually for a Band D Council Tax property. This increment, if implemented, would not require a referendum.

Linking Local and National Policing Budgets

In a similar vein, the West Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors recently approved a 55% tax increase in their 2024 budget, sparking dissent among over a dozen residents. Notably, the largest share of the township’s expenses is claimed by the police department, amounting to over $600,000. Meanwhile, North Branford celebrates the groundbreaking of a new police facility and emergency operations center, a major $14 million project. Local, state, and federal officials are collaborating on this initiative, with funding from state and federal EOC grant monies.

The survey initiated by Dwyer is available online and will remain open until midday on Tuesday, 23 January, thereby allowing Chester residents ample time to voice their opinions and contribute to shaping the local police budget.

Law Local News
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

