Cambodia Reduces Prison Sentences for 245 Inmates on Victory Day

On the 45th anniversary of Victory Day, Cambodia has manifested a significant act of mercy, reducing the prison terms of 245 inmates, including 28 women. This decision, rooted in humanitarian considerations, was made following the recommendation of Prime Minister Hun Manet and subsequently approved by His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, the King of Cambodia.

Details of the Amnesty

Of the total number of prisoners, 178 had their sentences reduced by three months, while 57 prisoners saw a six-month reduction. A further eight had their sentences trimmed by nine months, and one man received a full year’s reduction. Most notably, one male prisoner’s life sentence was commuted to thirty years, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the grim realities of confinement.

Criteria for Selection

Inmates who qualify for this reduction or complete elimination of sentences are typically the elderly, the disabled, those suffering from chronic illnesses, or those convicted of minor crimes. The requirement is that they have served a significant portion of their sentence, with those seeking sentence elimination having served at least two-thirds of their term, and those seeking term reductions having served at least one-third.

Exceptions to the Rule

However, the National Commission for Review and Assessment of Prisoners’ List for Royal Pardon and Elimination has explicitly stated that it does not entertain requests from inmates convicted of serious crimes such as drug-related offenses, acts of cruelty, or sexual assault. This decree underlines the government’s commitment to maintaining public safety and order, even while exercising clemency.

Sentence reductions and pardons are a longstanding tradition in Cambodia, typically occurring during significant national celebrations such as Victory Day, Khmer New Year, Visak Bochea, National Independence Day, and the Water Festival. These acts serve to remind us of the potential for reform and rehabilitation, even within the confines of a prison cell.