Law

California’s Gift Card Regulations: A Guide to Consumer Rights and Scam Prevention

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:50 pm EST
California, with its progressive legislation, has set clear regulations regarding retail gift cards and certificates. Predominantly, these cards and certificates are not permitted to bear an expiration date, with a few exceptions such as multi-seller cards. This rule applies to all cards purchased after 1997, ensuring they are either redeemable in cash or replaceable with a new certificate.

Consumer Rights and Gift Certificates

Another crucial legislation enacted in 2008 ensures that gift certificates valued at less than $10 are redeemable in cash, further bolstering consumer rights. However, service fees for dormancy on gift cards are restricted unless they meet five specific conditions. These include a remaining value of $5 or less, a monthly fee of $10 or less, 24 months of inactivity, the ability to reload the card, and a clearly printed statement of the fee on the card.

Hidden Fees on Multi-Seller Cards

While these laws provide significant protection for consumers, there is still a need for caution, particularly with multi-seller cards. These cards, albeit without an expiration date, may impose service or dormancy fees without explicit disclosure. This loophole makes it essential for consumers to be vigilant and inquire about potential hidden fees before purchasing such cards.

Gift Card Scams and Their Prevention

Apart from hidden fees, another major concern with gift cards is their susceptibility to scams. Fraudsters exploit the lack of regulations and anonymity provided by these cards to commit fraud. To guard against falling victim to these scams, consumers are advised to be cautious with unexpected communications from government agencies or utility companies demanding gift card payments. It is also prudent to inspect gift cards for signs of tampering and report any instances of gift card fraud to the appropriate authorities.

For more detailed information on gift card regulations and how to protect against fraud, California residents can visit the California Department of Consumer Affairs website or search for the relevant Civil Code sections online.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

