Human Rights

Burien’s Controversial Homelessness Ordinance Faces Legal Challenge

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:37 pm EST
Burien’s Controversial Homelessness Ordinance Faces Legal Challenge

The city of Burien finds itself embroiled in a contentious legal battle over Ordinance 818, passed on September 25, 2023. This controversial piece of legislation, aimed at restricting activities of the homeless on public lands, has struck a chord of discord amongst the city’s populace. The ordinance, which passed by a narrow margin in a city council vote, allows homeless individuals to sleep on public lands only from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., effectively targeting their daytime activities.

Plaintiffs Challenge Burien’s Approach to Homelessness

At the heart of this dispute, three homeless individuals from Burien have stepped forward as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. These individuals argue that the ordinance severely limits their ability to carry out essential life-sustaining activities. The inability to secure their belongings, cook meals, or seek shelter during the day, as dictated by the ordinance, restricts their fundamental rights, they argue. Moreover, they contend that Burien lacks sufficient shelter options, thereby leaving them with no alternatives.

The Lawsuit: Allegations and Aspirations

Filing the lawsuit is the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, which deems Ordinance 818 as ‘unconstitutional’. The coalition argues that through this vague ordinance, Burien is criminalizing homelessness. The lawsuit seeks an injunction to halt the ordinance’s enforcement and a declaration that it is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs’ ultimate aim is to prompt a reconsideration of the city’s approach to managing homelessness, which they see as punitive rather than supportive.

The Broader Picture: Burien’s Homelessness Crisis

Ordinance 818 has been introduced amidst a larger regional and national crisis – the scarcity of affordable housing and the increasing numbers of people experiencing homelessness. The plaintiffs and the coalition argue that the ordinance exacerbates these issues instead of addressing them effectively. The city of Burien, on the other hand, has yet to release any plans or guidance for homeless individuals, and has declined to comment on the pending litigation. As the lawsuit unfolds, the city’s approach to managing homelessness is under close scrutiny, with the outcome potentially setting a precedent for similar disputes in other cities.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

