Bermuda

Bermuda Police Officers Celebrate Promotions amid Distinguished Attendees

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Bermuda Police Officers Celebrate Promotions amid Distinguished Attendees

In the heart of Bermuda, a ceremony of distinction unfolded this week, marking a significant milestone for two seasoned police officers. The Bermuda Police Service headquarters in Prospect, Devonshire, served as the backdrop for the event, where Inspector Darren Glasford and Sergeant Dean Martin were elevated to the ranks of Chief Inspector and Detective Inspector, respectively.

A Celebration of Dedication and Service

The event wasn’t merely a promotion ceremony; it was a celebration of over 70 collective years that Glasford and Martin have dedicated to the policing profession. The two officers were sworn into their new positions by none other than the Commissioner of Police, Darrin Simons. Amid the applause and congratulations, Glasford and Martin took the oath of allegiance, receiving their new epaulettes as symbols of their enhanced responsibilities.

Leadership and Responsibility

During his address, Commissioner Simons underscored the importance of leadership and teamwork in policing. He highlighted the role of the police in serving the community, emphasizing the expectation for Glasford and Martin to lead with integrity and to place the community’s needs at the heart of their responsibilities. The newly promoted officers were reminded that their role transcends the uniform—it is about the people they serve, the lives they protect, and the community they uphold.

Distinguished Attendees

The ceremony was graced by distinguished attendees that included Rena Lalgie, the Governor; Michael Weeks, the Minister of National Security; Cindy Clark, the Director of Public Prosecutions; and Lieutenant-Colonel Ben Beasley, the Commanding Officer of the Royal Bermuda Regiment. Their presence further underscored the significance of the event, reflecting the far-reaching implications of these promotions within the broader realm of Bermuda’s public safety and security.

Bermuda Law
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

