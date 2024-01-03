en English
Europe

Balancing Innovation and Citizen Rights: EU’s Approach to the Metaverse

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
Balancing Innovation and Citizen Rights: EU’s Approach to the Metaverse

As the dawn of the metaverse era unravels, the European Union is grappling with its policy implications on civil, commercial, and intellectual property law. With tech giants like Apple, Meta, and Snap Inc. making significant strides in the virtual universe, the EU is taking measures to ensure a balance between promoting innovation and safeguarding citizens’ rights in the digital realm.

Legal Framework for Virtual Worlds

The EU boasts a comprehensive legal framework that addresses numerous facets of virtual worlds, including data privacy, security, consumer protection, and intellectual property rights. This legal landscape is underpinned by key EU treaties, directives, and regulations such as the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works, Nice Agreement on trademarks, and various WIPO treaties on intellectual property.

Further, regulations like the Brussels I Regulation on jurisdiction in civil and commercial matters, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the Digital Markets and Services Acts play a crucial role. The European Parliament underscores the need for an ecosystem that respects ethical values, fundamental rights, and existing legislation while harnessing the transformative potential of virtual worlds.

Moving Pieces on the Chessboard of Virtual Reality

In the race for dominance in the metaverse, leading tech companies are making bold moves. Apple, for instance, has launched the Apple Vision Pro and acquired Mira, signaling an interest in the military market. Meta has been particularly active in the European region, followed by Snap Inc and Apple. Furthermore, Magic Leap and Meta have expanded their footprint in the metaverse space through acquisitions and the release of new devices.

Enhancing Financial Stability in the Metaverse

As the metaverse economy grows, the European Banking Authority (EBA) is taking preemptive measures to maintain financial stability. The EBA is predicting how strains in non-bank financial institutions, including cryptocurrency-related entities, will affect lenders. To mitigate the potential risk of contagion, the EBA is delving into the links between banks and other financial firms. It has also proposed rules for vetting individuals with stakes in a crypto company and monitoring potential money laundering.

Pushing the Boundaries of Tech Innovation

As the boundaries between the real world and virtual worlds blur, companies are leveraging cutting-edge technologies to create innovative content. Square Enix, for example, plans to aggressively apply AI in 2024 to create new forms of content that fuse the real world and virtual worlds. Concurrently, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has caught the EU’s attention over privacy concerns, leading to a change in the OpenAI entity providing services to the EEA and Swiss residents, underscoring the region’s commitment to data privacy.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

