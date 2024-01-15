en English
Bermuda

Aura Cassidy Appointed as Magistrate in Bermuda: Signaling a New Chapter in Legal Landscape

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Bermuda’s law and order have a new, strong pillar as Aura Cassidy takes the mantle of a magistrate, a development officially announced by Governor Rena Lalgie. This appointment is the result of an exhaustive open and competitive recruitment process, culminating in a recommendation from the knowledgeable minds that comprise the Judicial and Legal Services Committee.

Cassidy: A Legal Luminary

The credentials of Ms. Cassidy for the magistrate role are robust and compelling. Not only has she served in the capacity of an acting magistrate, but she also boasts an extensive legal background in private practice. Her vast experience and deep knowledge of the law are anticipated to bring a fresh perspective to Bermuda’s legal proceedings, enriching the judiciary.

Words of Encouragement from Governor Lalgie

Expressing her contentment, Governor Lalgie noted that Ms. Cassidy’s appointment was made after thorough consultations with the Acting Chief Justice. This step underscores the meticulousness and thoughtfulness that went into this decision, ensuring the best candidate fills the role. Governor Lalgie extended her warmest wishes to Ms. Cassidy as she embarks on her new journey, carrying the weight of her new responsibilities.

Bermuda’s Legal Landscape: A New Chapter

As Ms. Cassidy steps into her new role, Bermuda’s legal landscape embarks on a new chapter. She is expected to uphold the law with unwavering commitment, fairness and integrity, further strengthening Bermuda’s legal fabric. With her appointment, the island looks forward to a judiciary that continues to hold the scales of justice with balance and foresight.

Bermuda Law
