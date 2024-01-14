en English
Africa

Asantehene Commends Inspector General of Police for Transformative Impact on Ghana’s Police Service

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Asantehene Commends Inspector General of Police for Transformative Impact on Ghana’s Police Service

The Asantehene, the traditional ruler of the Ashanti in Ghana, has publicly lauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for the transformative changes he has enacted within the country’s police service. The Asantehene’s commendation follows significant improvements and reforms that have been implemented since Dr. Dampare assumed office, contributing to a more disciplined, efficient, and effective police force, and subsequently bolstering the security situation in the country.

Asantehene’s Endorsement of Police Reforms

The Asantehene’s commendation is viewed as an endorsement of the leadership qualities and strategies implemented by the IGP, which have largely contributed to the positive changes observed within the police service. Since assuming office, measures put in place by Dr. Dampare have significantly improved the image and public perception of the police service, engendering a stronger connection between the Police and the public. The Asantehene also expressed admiration for the increased presence of motorbike patrols in the Ashanti region, particularly during the Christmas festivities, contributing to the safety of residents.

Continued Commitment to Security

In response to the Asantehene’s commendation, IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare expressed gratitude and assured that the police would continue striving to ensure the safety of Ghana’s citizens. During his tenure, Dr. Dampare and his team have visited various security institutions in Kumasi, including the Ghana Armed Forces Central Command, Kumasi Central Prison, and Kumasi Metropolitan Fire Station. Dr. Dampare, in his commitment to security, has assured stakeholders that the police would sustain their visibility plan in the Ashanti Region and across the country.

Engagement with the Ghana Union of Traders Association

Dr. Dampare has also engaged with members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) in an effort to address their concerns and enhance overall security measures. The Asantehene, during his meeting with members of the police management board, encouraged the Ghana Police Service to maintain a peaceful 2024 general election, further highlighting the importance of the role the police service plays in maintaining peace and security within the nation.

This recognition by the Asantehene comes at a crucial time when the Ghanaian police service is working to enhance its reputation and gain the trust of the public through transparency, accountability, and professionalism in its operations. The endorsement by such a respected figure is likely to further boost the public’s confidence in the police service and their ability to ensure the safety of the Ghanaian populace.

Africa Law
