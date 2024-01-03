en English
Law

Active Shooter Training at Griffith High School: A Commitment to Community Safety

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST
Active Shooter Training at Griffith High School: A Commitment to Community Safety

Griffith High School, a quiet institution on winter break, has turned into a hub of heightened police activity. The Griffith Police Department is conducting active shooter training sessions throughout the week, creating a buzz of controlled urgency around the school campus. This is not a scenario for concern, but a necessary endeavor to enhance community safety.

Mandatory Training for Enhanced Preparedness

The scenario-based exercises are scheduled to run during various daytime hours, culminating by Friday. This is not a one-off event. All officers, without exception, are mandated to attend these sessions. The Griffith Police Department emphasizes the critical importance of such training, underlining its routine and crucial nature.

No Cause for Alarm

Residents might notice an increased presence of squad cars and heightened activity in and around the school. However, the police department assures the community that there is no cause for alarm. Griffith High School is currently on winter break, with no classes in session. This timing ensures minimal disruption and maximizes the efficacy of the training.

Training: A Key to Community Safety

These training sessions are not just about ticking boxes or fulfilling protocols. They are about preparing the town’s guardians to respond effectively to potential threats. By conducting these scenario-based exercises, the Griffith Police Department aims to ensure that its officers are ready, well-drilled, and capable of protecting the community when it matters most.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

