A Reflection on the Role of the Ombudsman: Advocacy, Transparency and Accountability

Parliamentary Ombudsman, Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon, has offered a reflective perspective on the nine months he has spent in office, emphasizing the crucial role of the institution in society. The ombudsman’s office, traditionally recognized for investigating complaints against public administration, has evolved into a mediator and advocate for individuals who often find themselves on the fringes of policymaking.

Proactive Approach to Public Administration

McKeon underscored the need for the ombudsman’s office to be proactive, socially engaged, and responsive to the everyday challenges faced by citizens. Initiatives have been implemented to reach out to those who might hesitate to seek the ombudsman’s services, with investigations launched in response to issues highlighted by public outcry or media reports. Looking ahead to 2024, McKeon plans to intensify these efforts to drive positive change.

Collaboration and Transparency as Key Goals

The ombudsman has found collaboration with various entities within public administration to be fruitful. The ultimate goal is to foster a more transparent, responsive, and open administration that is willing to implement the ombudsman’s recommendations. A significant part of McKeon’s advocacy efforts has been aimed at achieving recognition of good administration as a legal right of every individual. This concept was positively received at a conference in Malta, suggesting a promising future if political will is present.

Pursuing Human Rights Advocacy

Amidst these changes, the call for the establishment of a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in Malta is growing more urgent. The ombudsman’s office has proposed to take on this role, aligning with the Paris Principles. The existing Ombudsman Act provides a robust foundation for this transition. In 2023, when recommendations from the ombudsman’s office were not implemented, final reports were referred to the House of Representatives. However, McKeon believes that further formal discussion of these reports is essential.

Strengthening Governance with a Standing Committee

The current Speaker of the House supports the idea of a Standing Committee on Public Administration to review such reports. This would reinforce the relationship between the ombudsman’s office and parliament, and it would also promote accountability, fairness, and good governance in Malta. Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon remains deeply committed to enhancing the role of the ombudsman in promoting these values, ensuring that they become palpable realities in everyday life.