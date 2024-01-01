en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

A Reflection on the Role of the Ombudsman: Advocacy, Transparency and Accountability

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
A Reflection on the Role of the Ombudsman: Advocacy, Transparency and Accountability

Parliamentary Ombudsman, Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon, has offered a reflective perspective on the nine months he has spent in office, emphasizing the crucial role of the institution in society. The ombudsman’s office, traditionally recognized for investigating complaints against public administration, has evolved into a mediator and advocate for individuals who often find themselves on the fringes of policymaking.

Proactive Approach to Public Administration

McKeon underscored the need for the ombudsman’s office to be proactive, socially engaged, and responsive to the everyday challenges faced by citizens. Initiatives have been implemented to reach out to those who might hesitate to seek the ombudsman’s services, with investigations launched in response to issues highlighted by public outcry or media reports. Looking ahead to 2024, McKeon plans to intensify these efforts to drive positive change.

Collaboration and Transparency as Key Goals

The ombudsman has found collaboration with various entities within public administration to be fruitful. The ultimate goal is to foster a more transparent, responsive, and open administration that is willing to implement the ombudsman’s recommendations. A significant part of McKeon’s advocacy efforts has been aimed at achieving recognition of good administration as a legal right of every individual. This concept was positively received at a conference in Malta, suggesting a promising future if political will is present.

Pursuing Human Rights Advocacy

Amidst these changes, the call for the establishment of a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) in Malta is growing more urgent. The ombudsman’s office has proposed to take on this role, aligning with the Paris Principles. The existing Ombudsman Act provides a robust foundation for this transition. In 2023, when recommendations from the ombudsman’s office were not implemented, final reports were referred to the House of Representatives. However, McKeon believes that further formal discussion of these reports is essential.

Strengthening Governance with a Standing Committee

The current Speaker of the House supports the idea of a Standing Committee on Public Administration to review such reports. This would reinforce the relationship between the ombudsman’s office and parliament, and it would also promote accountability, fairness, and good governance in Malta. Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon remains deeply committed to enhancing the role of the ombudsman in promoting these values, ensuring that they become palpable realities in everyday life.

0
Law Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Flying with Marijuana: Navigating the Complexities of U.S. Cannabis Laws

By Bijay Laxmi

Public Vandalism Raises Questions About Law Enforcement Effectiveness

By Wojciech Zylm

Mumbai Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving during New Year Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Nasarawa State Governor Pardons 14 Inmates: A New Year's Gesture of Mercy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Maltese Ombudsman Advocates for Fundamental Rights and National Human ...
@Human Rights · 2 hours
Maltese Ombudsman Advocates for Fundamental Rights and National Human ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Collision Involving Police Team in Nagpur: One Dead, Four Injured

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fatal Collision Involving Police Team in Nagpur: One Dead, Four Injured
Nigeria Police Nab Car Snatchers, Successfully Recover Stolen Vehicles in Kaduna

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria Police Nab Car Snatchers, Successfully Recover Stolen Vehicles in Kaduna
New Year’s Biryani Brawl: Hyderabad Hotel Conflict Escalates to Legal Battle

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Biryani Brawl: Hyderabad Hotel Conflict Escalates to Legal Battle
Zambian President’s Suspension of Judge Ignites Political Controversy

By Olalekan Adigun

Zambian President's Suspension of Judge Ignites Political Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
58 seconds
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods
2 mins
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
3 mins
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
4 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
5 mins
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
6 mins
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
7 mins
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
7 mins
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott's Contract as Head Coach till 2024
8 mins
Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott's Contract as Head Coach till 2024
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
4 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
21 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
28 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
33 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app