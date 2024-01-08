en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Las Vegas Felon Sentenced Amidst High Security After Courtroom Assault

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
Las Vegas Felon Sentenced Amidst High Security After Courtroom Assault

In an unprecedented display of rage and violence, 30-year-old Las Vegas felon, Deobra Redden, once again found himself standing before Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus. The hearing, however, was far from ordinary. Akin to the scenes from the 1991 film ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ Redden, was presented in shackles, orange mitts, and a full face spit hood – a testament to his violent outburst in the courtroom during a previous hearing.

From Plea to Attack

Redden’s previous hearing had taken a terrifying turn when his plea for probation was denied, resulting in a violent reaction. In a fit of fury, Redden had lunged over the judge’s bench, an act that had sent shockwaves through the courtroom. The attack on Judge Holthus was promptly halted by swift court personnel, who subdued Redden after a tumultuous struggle.

The Sentence

Despite the shocking incident, Judge Holthus remained undeterred. Displaying commendable professionalism, she clarified that Redden’s sentence was not influenced by the courtroom assault. For the baseball bat assault that had brought him to her courtroom initially, Judge Holthus sentenced Redden to 19 to 48 months in prison. Redden, carrying a history of violence and multiple prior convictions, remained silent throughout the three-minute-long hearing.

Aftermath and New Charges

However, the legal woes for Redden are far from over. He is due to face additional charges related to the attack on the judge, which include extortion, coercion with force, and battery on a protected person. Despite suffering injuries from the attack, Judge Holthus, in a display of true resilience, returned to work the next day, expressing gratitude that the incident was not more severe.

The courtroom drama involving Deobra Redden serves as a chilling reminder of the volatile nature of certain court proceedings and the ever-present threat faced by those who uphold the law. It also underscores the importance of stringent security measures in such sensitive environments, ensuring the safety of all present.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
3 mins ago
ASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case, Highlights Complexities of Celebrity Life
Rakim Mayers, known professionally as ASAP Rocky, has found himself ensnared in a legal quagmire following an incident outside a Hollywood hotel in 2021. The rapper has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, in a case that threatens to cast a long shadow over his career. Allegations
ASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case, Highlights Complexities of Celebrity Life
Cold Case Breakthrough: Gruesome Crime Scene Victim Identified After 13 Years
17 mins ago
Cold Case Breakthrough: Gruesome Crime Scene Victim Identified After 13 Years
Supreme Court Overturns Convicts' Early Release in Bilkis Bano Case
26 mins ago
Supreme Court Overturns Convicts' Early Release in Bilkis Bano Case
West Bengal DGP Breaks Silence Over ED Officials' Attack, Orders Inquiry
3 mins ago
West Bengal DGP Breaks Silence Over ED Officials' Attack, Orders Inquiry
Post Office Scandal: Former CEO Paula Vennells Implicated in the UK's Largest Miscarriage of Justice
6 mins ago
Post Office Scandal: Former CEO Paula Vennells Implicated in the UK's Largest Miscarriage of Justice
Drive-by Shooting Suspect Apprehended after High-Speed Chase in Washington
6 mins ago
Drive-by Shooting Suspect Apprehended after High-Speed Chase in Washington
Latest Headlines
World News
Havas Health & You Forecasts 'Superhuman' Era in Health & Wellness at CES 2024
34 seconds
Havas Health & You Forecasts 'Superhuman' Era in Health & Wellness at CES 2024
Edinburgh Rugby Coach Lauds Bill Mata's Dedication Ahead of Season's End
1 min
Edinburgh Rugby Coach Lauds Bill Mata's Dedication Ahead of Season's End
Bob MacIntyre: Embarking on a New Journey in PGA Tour
2 mins
Bob MacIntyre: Embarking on a New Journey in PGA Tour
Miami Dolphins' Postseason Challenge: Losing Key Linebackers to Injury
2 mins
Miami Dolphins' Postseason Challenge: Losing Key Linebackers to Injury
IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership
2 mins
IRS Kicks Off 2024 Tax Season: Tiger Woods Ends Nike Partnership
Marion County Health Department Identifies Key Priorities for 5-Year Public Health Plan
3 mins
Marion County Health Department Identifies Key Priorities for 5-Year Public Health Plan
Unilever's Ben and Jerry's Boycott: A Clash of Unions, Politics, and Corporate Interests
3 mins
Unilever's Ben and Jerry's Boycott: A Clash of Unions, Politics, and Corporate Interests
Impending Snowstorm Delays Green Bay Gamblers' Clash with Chicago Steel
3 mins
Impending Snowstorm Delays Green Bay Gamblers' Clash with Chicago Steel
Sam Daley-Harris Advocates for Personal Engagement in Political Advocacy
3 mins
Sam Daley-Harris Advocates for Personal Engagement in Political Advocacy
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app