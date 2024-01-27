Landmark Verdict: Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3M in Carroll Defamation Case

A federal jury has delivered a landmark verdict in favor of writer E. Jean Carroll, ordering former President Donald J. Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages for defaming her. This judgement results from a civil trial where Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s. The jury awarded Carroll $7.3 million for emotional harm, $11 million for damage to her reputation, and a significant $65 million in punitive damages, deeming Trump's denial of the allegations malicious and spiteful.

Trump's Denial and Appeal

Trump, who has resolutely denied ever meeting Carroll, dismissed her accusation as a publicity stunt to sell her book. He went on to state that Carroll 'was not my type'. Indignant at the verdict, Trump plans to appeal, criticizing the judgement as 'ridiculous' and part of a 'Biden Directed Witch Hunt' against him and the Republican Party.

Political Weaponization and First Amendment Rights

Trump's perspective sees the legal system politically weaponized, asserting that his First Amendment rights are being violated. This verdict follows a previous $5 million sexual abuse and defamation verdict won by Carroll against Trump last year. Trump's arguments for presidential immunity fell on deaf ears, as the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled last month that he had waived this defense by not raising it since Carroll first sued him in 2019.

Significance of the Verdict

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, underlined the significance of the verdict, asserting it proves that the law applies to everyone, even former presidents. This decision, she says, stands as a significant victory for women and a defeat for bullies. The trial marks a crucial moment in the ongoing legal battles involving Trump and underscores the impact of the Adult Survivors Act.