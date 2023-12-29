en English
Courts & Law

Landmark Court Ruling Holds Housing Developer Accountable for Common Property Negligence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:38 pm EST
Landmark Court Ruling Holds Housing Developer Accountable for Common Property Negligence

In a precedent-setting judgment, the Shah Alam High Court has ruled in favor of the joint management body (JMB) of AraGreens Residences, a high-rise condominium located in Ara Damansara. The court found that the JMB had successfully made a case for the tort of negligence against HSB Development Sdn Bhd, the property’s housing developer, concerning defects in the common property. This significant ruling holds the developer accountable for breach of duty of care in maintaining the quality and safety of the common property areas within the residential complex.

Setting a Legal Precedent

The judgment implies that developers can be legally pursued for negligence if they fail to uphold their responsibilities in ensuring the integrity of shared spaces in strata properties. This decision is considered a landmark as it establishes a new legal precedent in the realm of property development. It underscores the responsibility of developers to ensure not only the quality of individual units but also the shared spaces that are integral to communal living in high-rise structures.

Implications for Developers and Residents

This ruling could have far-reaching implications for the rights of residents and the accountability of housing developers in Malaysia. It sends a strong message to developers about the importance of adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety in their projects. Simultaneously, it empowers residents, providing them with a legal recourse should they encounter issues with common property areas that have not been adequately maintained by the developer.

A Step Towards Greater Accountability

This judgment represents a significant step towards greater accountability in the housing development sector. It underscores the importance of developers’ responsibilities and the potential legal consequences for negligence. The ruling in favor of the JMB of AraGreens Residences may encourage other joint management bodies to take legal action if they believe developers have not fulfilled their duties, leading to a more accountable and customer-focused property development industry.

Courts & Law Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

