Lagos Courts Hear Cases of Misconduct Amid Nationwide Outrage Over Domestic Assault

In Lagos, a city brimming with life and conflict, two court cases of alleged misconduct were heard at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, highlighting the ongoing struggle for respect and peace in Nigeria’s social fabric.

A Breach of Privacy and Peace

The first case centered on a 40-year-old man named Ibrahim Arowolo. Arowolo was accused of invading his girlfriend’s privacy by posting her pictures on Facebook without her permission and using derogatory language towards her. The incident, which transpired on September 1, 2018, led to charges of breach of peace against Arowolo. Asserting his innocence, Arowolo pleaded not guilty. He was subsequently granted bail for N20,000 with a surety requirement. The case was adjourned until May 21, offering a pause in the proceedings and a chance for further deliberation.

Three Women, One Assault

In a separate incident, three women — Abibat Oyebola, Nike, and Shakirat Bello — found themselves in the legal crosshairs, accused of assaulting their co-tenant, Nnenna Eze, with a hard object. The assault allegedly took place on May 1 in the Kota School area in Ajah, Lagos, leaving Eze with injuries. The defendants, steadfast in their denial of the allegations, pleaded not guilty. They were each granted bail for N50,000 with surety requirements, with the case adjourned until June 3.

The Law in Play

Both offenses are said to contravene sections of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. This law, enforced to maintain peace and order, serves as the backbone of Lagos’ legal system, guiding the city’s response to such transgressions.

Meanwhile, in another corner of Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State, lawyer Ekere Ebong came under fire as he was caught on camera assaulting his wife. Despite his wife’s withdrawal from the case, the legal community believes he can still be prosecuted based on confessional statements and evidence. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with the Governor pledging to assist the assaulted woman in her quest for justice and the Minister of Women Affairs vowing to prosecute Ebong.