en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Lagos Courts Hear Cases of Misconduct Amid Nationwide Outrage Over Domestic Assault

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Lagos Courts Hear Cases of Misconduct Amid Nationwide Outrage Over Domestic Assault

In Lagos, a city brimming with life and conflict, two court cases of alleged misconduct were heard at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, highlighting the ongoing struggle for respect and peace in Nigeria’s social fabric.

A Breach of Privacy and Peace

The first case centered on a 40-year-old man named Ibrahim Arowolo. Arowolo was accused of invading his girlfriend’s privacy by posting her pictures on Facebook without her permission and using derogatory language towards her. The incident, which transpired on September 1, 2018, led to charges of breach of peace against Arowolo. Asserting his innocence, Arowolo pleaded not guilty. He was subsequently granted bail for N20,000 with a surety requirement. The case was adjourned until May 21, offering a pause in the proceedings and a chance for further deliberation.

Three Women, One Assault

In a separate incident, three women — Abibat Oyebola, Nike, and Shakirat Bello — found themselves in the legal crosshairs, accused of assaulting their co-tenant, Nnenna Eze, with a hard object. The assault allegedly took place on May 1 in the Kota School area in Ajah, Lagos, leaving Eze with injuries. The defendants, steadfast in their denial of the allegations, pleaded not guilty. They were each granted bail for N50,000 with surety requirements, with the case adjourned until June 3.

The Law in Play

Both offenses are said to contravene sections of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. This law, enforced to maintain peace and order, serves as the backbone of Lagos’ legal system, guiding the city’s response to such transgressions.

Meanwhile, in another corner of Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State, lawyer Ekere Ebong came under fire as he was caught on camera assaulting his wife. Despite his wife’s withdrawal from the case, the legal community believes he can still be prosecuted based on confessional statements and evidence. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with the Governor pledging to assist the assaulted woman in her quest for justice and the Minister of Women Affairs vowing to prosecute Ebong.

0
Courts & Law Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jurupa Valley Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Brother

By Salman Khan

IIU Investigates Alleged Hit-and-Run Involving Off-Duty RCMP Officer

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Kyrgyzstan Aims to Revitalize its Police Force: Promises Better Infrastructure, Pay and Strict Accountability

By BNN Correspondents

Fuel Scarcity in Ludhiana Spurs Chaos at Petrol Pumps

By Rafia Tasleem

Man Arrested in Ludhiana for Selling Banned Plastic Kite String ...
@India · 1 min
Man Arrested in Ludhiana for Selling Banned Plastic Kite String ...
heart comment 0
Karnataka CM Defends Arrests Related to 1992 Post-Babri Unrest Amid Political Tension

By Dil Bar Irshad

Karnataka CM Defends Arrests Related to 1992 Post-Babri Unrest Amid Political Tension
Convicted Rapist’s Possible Parole Raises Concerns About Justice System

By Geeta Pillai

Convicted Rapist's Possible Parole Raises Concerns About Justice System
Tasmania Police’s Operation Safe Arrival: A Call for Greater Road Safety

By Geeta Pillai

Tasmania Police's Operation Safe Arrival: A Call for Greater Road Safety
Crime Scene Investigator Fired for DUI after New Year’s Eve Crash

By Olalekan Adigun

Crime Scene Investigator Fired for DUI after New Year's Eve Crash
Latest Headlines
World News
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
34 seconds
Zachary Meseroll's Five Goals Propel Hamilton-Nottingham-Steinert to Victory
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
1 min
Rutgers Women's Basketball Suffers Narrow Defeat to Purdue; Prepares for Showdown with No. 4/3 Iowa
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
1 min
Veterinary Sector Transformation: A Roundtable Discussion Hosted by the University of Pretoria
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
1 min
Kazakhstan's President Denies Rumors of Constitutional Referendum and 2026 Candidacy
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
1 min
Colorado Secretary of State Attributes Rising Death Threats to Trump and GOP
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
1 min
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
1 min
California Mandates Drug Testing Kits in Bars and Nightclubs to Combat Date-Rape Drugs
UConn Triumphs Over DePaul in Basketball Showdown
2 mins
UConn Triumphs Over DePaul in Basketball Showdown
Senior Sadowski's Hat Trick Propels High Point to Victory
2 mins
Senior Sadowski's Hat Trick Propels High Point to Victory
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app