en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Lagos Court Contemplates Imprisonment for Alleged Disobedience of Judicial Order

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Lagos Court Contemplates Imprisonment for Alleged Disobedience of Judicial Order

On a late afternoon in Lagos, under the stern gaze of Justice Akintayo Aluko, an application was submitted to the Federal High Court. The plea was potent and clear: ‘Imprison the Receiver Manager and certain directors of Platform Capital Investment Partners Limited.’ Their alleged crime? Non-compliance with a court order, a disregard for the sanctity of the justice system, and a seeming indifference for the potential consequences of their actions.

The Genesis of the Legal Battle

The court order in question was issued on January 3, 2024, a directive aimed at maintaining the status quo amid a tense and escalating legal battle. The parties involved were instructed not to engage in any activities that could influence the court’s future judgments or decisions. This includes, but is not limited to, the calling of an Extraordinary General Meeting or the appointment of a new Acting Company Secretary.

The Accusations and the Accused

The application to imprison the executives was initiated by Norsad Capital Ltd and two other parties. These plaintiffs have pointed an accusing finger at the Receiver Manager and the directors of Platform Capital Investment Partners Limited, alleging that they have deliberately chosen to disobey the court’s order. At the heart of these accusations is a Form 48 notice. This legal document serves as a stark warning, outlining the consequences of disobeying a court order. It is a reminder of the gravity of the situation and the potential repercussions for those who fail to adhere to judicial directives.

Contempt of Court: A Serious Offense

Contempt of court is not a crime to be taken lightly. It is a direct affront to the justice system, a blatant disregard for the rule of law, and an act that threatens the very foundations of our society. Should the alleged contemnors be found guilty, they could face severe penalties, including imprisonment. This case, with its high stakes and potential for significant consequences, serves as a stark reminder of the importance of complying with judicial orders. It is a message to all – individuals, corporations, and government entities alike – that the court’s directives are not mere suggestions, but binding decrees that must be followed.

0
Business Courts & Law Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
Mombasa Port Welcomes First Vessel from Korea Marine Transport Container Line
In a significant development, the Port of Mombasa in Kenya welcomed its first vessel from the Korea Marine Transport Container (KMTC) shipping line, the MV KMTC Hochmihn. This landmark event marks the first arrival of a KMTC vessel on the African continent, underscoring the strategic role of Mombasa Port as a key shipping and maritime
Mombasa Port Welcomes First Vessel from Korea Marine Transport Container Line
US Insists on Open Trade Policy for Laptop Imports at India-US Trade Forum
6 mins ago
US Insists on Open Trade Policy for Laptop Imports at India-US Trade Forum
Punjab Commissions New Power Transformers to Boost Supply Reliability
7 mins ago
Punjab Commissions New Power Transformers to Boost Supply Reliability
6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: A Global Gathering to Propel Industrial Knowledge
53 seconds ago
6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: A Global Gathering to Propel Industrial Knowledge
Pandora Spotlights Environmental Benefits of Lab-Grown Diamonds
5 mins ago
Pandora Spotlights Environmental Benefits of Lab-Grown Diamonds
Soundraw: Revolutionizing Music Creation with AI
6 mins ago
Soundraw: Revolutionizing Music Creation with AI
Latest Headlines
World News
AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Ceremony: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Solidarity
51 seconds
AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opening Ceremony: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage and Solidarity
A Peek into Presidential Candidates' Lives: WMUR's Candidate Cafe Series
1 min
A Peek into Presidential Candidates' Lives: WMUR's Candidate Cafe Series
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
5 mins
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
5 mins
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
6 mins
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
7 mins
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
7 mins
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
7 mins
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
8 mins
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app