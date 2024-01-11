en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Lafayette Parish Library Board Faces Lawsuit over Free Speech Violations

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:37 pm EST
Lafayette Parish Library Board Faces Lawsuit over Free Speech Violations

In Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, a federal lawsuit is unfolding that challenges the public library board meeting procedures, alleging suppression of free speech and violation of the Louisiana Open Meetings Law. The latest development in the case has seen four new individuals added to the list of defendants: Sheriff Mark Garber, deputies Rusty Santiny and Sara Orgeron, and the incumbent board President Daniel Kelly.

A Case Initiated by Citizen Advocates

The plaintiffs, Lynette Mejia and Melanie Brevis, are the co-founders of Lafayette Citizens Against Censorship and Louisiana Citizens Against Censorship. The duo initiated the lawsuit in March 2023, targeting former library board President Robert Judge and the Lafayette Consolidated Government as defendants. The conflict has its roots in a board meeting’s public comments section, where Judge allegedly cut off Brevis’ microphone and had her escorted out of the meeting, despite her not exceeding her allotted time.

Accusations of Selective Enforcement

The lawsuit accuses Judge of selectively enforcing meeting rules based on his personal agreement or disagreement with the speakers’ views. Sheriff Garber’s involvement in the case stems from his actions in September 2023, which included displaying a disturbing the peace law notice at a meeting and supervising the deputies who removed Brevis without providing any explanation.

Further Complications and a Trial Date

Further controversy surrounds the recent election of Kelly as board President after Judge’s pressured resignation. The lawsuit alleges that this followed an illegal executive session and accuses Kelly of undermining library development efforts. Although Judge resigned from his position, he is said to continue exerting influence during meetings. The case, which promises to delve into the intricacies of free speech, public meeting protocols, and alleged misuse of power, is scheduled for trial on February 3, 2025.

0
Courts & Law United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
14 mins ago
Mumbai Police Commended for Swift Recovery of Judge's Lost Phone
In a testament to the efficiency of the Mumbai Police, a recent incident involving the recovery of a lost mobile phone belonging to an Additional District Judge has taken center stage. The phone was accidentally left behind in an online taxi near Airport Terminal 1, and the swift action of the law enforcement officers led
Mumbai Police Commended for Swift Recovery of Judge's Lost Phone
Integrity Commission Responds to Concerns of Power Overreach
38 mins ago
Integrity Commission Responds to Concerns of Power Overreach
Hillsborough Heiress Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit for $10 Million
40 mins ago
Hillsborough Heiress Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit for $10 Million
Sri Lanka's 'Yukthiya' Operation: An Effective Crackdown Amidst Human Rights Controversy
36 mins ago
Sri Lanka's 'Yukthiya' Operation: An Effective Crackdown Amidst Human Rights Controversy
JCF's Operation Streamline: Unpaid Tickets Could Lead to Arrest
37 mins ago
JCF's Operation Streamline: Unpaid Tickets Could Lead to Arrest
Two Arrested in Clarendon for Possession of Imitation Firearms
37 mins ago
Two Arrested in Clarendon for Possession of Imitation Firearms
Latest Headlines
World News
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
15 seconds
Smart Rings: The Future of Wearable Tech & ZDNET's Role in Consumer Guidance
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
1 min
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
2 mins
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
2 mins
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
3 mins
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
3 mins
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
3 mins
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
4 mins
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
5 mins
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app