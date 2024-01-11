Lafayette Parish Library Board Faces Lawsuit over Free Speech Violations

In Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, a federal lawsuit is unfolding that challenges the public library board meeting procedures, alleging suppression of free speech and violation of the Louisiana Open Meetings Law. The latest development in the case has seen four new individuals added to the list of defendants: Sheriff Mark Garber, deputies Rusty Santiny and Sara Orgeron, and the incumbent board President Daniel Kelly.

A Case Initiated by Citizen Advocates

The plaintiffs, Lynette Mejia and Melanie Brevis, are the co-founders of Lafayette Citizens Against Censorship and Louisiana Citizens Against Censorship. The duo initiated the lawsuit in March 2023, targeting former library board President Robert Judge and the Lafayette Consolidated Government as defendants. The conflict has its roots in a board meeting’s public comments section, where Judge allegedly cut off Brevis’ microphone and had her escorted out of the meeting, despite her not exceeding her allotted time.

Accusations of Selective Enforcement

The lawsuit accuses Judge of selectively enforcing meeting rules based on his personal agreement or disagreement with the speakers’ views. Sheriff Garber’s involvement in the case stems from his actions in September 2023, which included displaying a disturbing the peace law notice at a meeting and supervising the deputies who removed Brevis without providing any explanation.

Further Complications and a Trial Date

Further controversy surrounds the recent election of Kelly as board President after Judge’s pressured resignation. The lawsuit alleges that this followed an illegal executive session and accuses Kelly of undermining library development efforts. Although Judge resigned from his position, he is said to continue exerting influence during meetings. The case, which promises to delve into the intricacies of free speech, public meeting protocols, and alleged misuse of power, is scheduled for trial on February 3, 2025.