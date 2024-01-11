en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Lafayette Parish Library Board Faces Lawsuit over Free Speech Violations

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:37 pm EST
Lafayette Parish Library Board Faces Lawsuit over Free Speech Violations

In Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, a federal lawsuit is unfolding that challenges the public library board meeting procedures, alleging suppression of free speech and violation of the Louisiana Open Meetings Law. The latest development in the case has seen four new individuals added to the list of defendants: Sheriff Mark Garber, deputies Rusty Santiny and Sara Orgeron, and the incumbent board President Daniel Kelly.

A Case Initiated by Citizen Advocates

The plaintiffs, Lynette Mejia and Melanie Brevis, are the co-founders of Lafayette Citizens Against Censorship and Louisiana Citizens Against Censorship. The duo initiated the lawsuit in March 2023, targeting former library board President Robert Judge and the Lafayette Consolidated Government as defendants. The conflict has its roots in a board meeting’s public comments section, where Judge allegedly cut off Brevis’ microphone and had her escorted out of the meeting, despite her not exceeding her allotted time.

Accusations of Selective Enforcement

The lawsuit accuses Judge of selectively enforcing meeting rules based on his personal agreement or disagreement with the speakers’ views. Sheriff Garber’s involvement in the case stems from his actions in September 2023, which included displaying a disturbing the peace law notice at a meeting and supervising the deputies who removed Brevis without providing any explanation.

Further Complications and a Trial Date

Further controversy surrounds the recent election of Kelly as board President after Judge’s pressured resignation. The lawsuit alleges that this followed an illegal executive session and accuses Kelly of undermining library development efforts. Although Judge resigned from his position, he is said to continue exerting influence during meetings. The case, which promises to delve into the intricacies of free speech, public meeting protocols, and alleged misuse of power, is scheduled for trial on February 3, 2025.

0
Courts & Law United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
2 mins ago
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
In a recent development, Dindoshi sessions court has granted anticipatory bail to Hemant Palav, a member of Shiv Sena (UBT). Palav faced allegations of posting an objectionable comment on social media concerning Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. His legal representatives contended that no offense was constituted against him, and asserted that his custodial interrogation was
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Kyiv Court Upholds Controversial Extension of Colonel Chervinskyi's Detention
18 mins ago
Kyiv Court Upholds Controversial Extension of Colonel Chervinskyi's Detention
Greensboro Community Honors Fallen Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix in a Heartfelt Tribute
19 mins ago
Greensboro Community Honors Fallen Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix in a Heartfelt Tribute
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
7 mins ago
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
Bauchi State Bolsters Security Ahead of Supreme Court Election Judgment
9 mins ago
Bauchi State Bolsters Security Ahead of Supreme Court Election Judgment
Former Student Receives Restraining Order, Banned from Hampshire After Harassing Professor
14 mins ago
Former Student Receives Restraining Order, Banned from Hampshire After Harassing Professor
Latest Headlines
World News
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
2 mins
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
3 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
3 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
4 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
5 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
5 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
6 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
6 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
7 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app