en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Kyiv Court Upholds Controversial Extension of Colonel Chervinskyi’s Detention

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:42 pm EST
Kyiv Court Upholds Controversial Extension of Colonel Chervinskyi’s Detention

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has confirmed the extension of Special Forces Colonel Roman Chervinskyi’s detention, sparking controversy and raising questions about the fairness of the trial. The defense lawyers argue that this decision contravenes Chervinskyi’s right to a fair trial, as stated in the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and the Bangalore Principles.

Violation of Defense Rights

The extension was initially ordered by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv in the absence of Chervinskyi’s lawyers—a move the defense team asserts undermines his defense rights. The appellate judges, who had previously recused themselves from the case over concerns about their ability to remain impartial, declined to do so this time, despite previously acknowledging potential bias.

Complaint to the High Council of Justice

The defense team has announced plans to file a complaint with the High Council of Justice. They cite violations in the initial ruling and the appellate court’s refusal to consider evidence provided by the defense as the basis for their complaint.

Upcoming Hearing

The next hearing is scheduled for January 25, where the appellate court will review the decision to extend Chervinskyi’s detention. This case continues to draw attention to the question of judicial fairness and the rights of the accused in the Ukrainian legal system.

0
Courts & Law Human Rights Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
34 seconds ago
BIRS Cracks Down on Illegal Tax Collection in Makurdi
In a concerted effort against illegal tax collection, the Benue State Internal Revenue Services (BIRS) has apprehended four individuals in Makurdi, the state capital of Benue State, Nigeria. The operation, which was carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Services and the Nigeria Police Force, took place at the Lafia Park
BIRS Cracks Down on Illegal Tax Collection in Makurdi
Proud Boys Member William Chrestman Sentenced for Role in Capitol Riot
31 mins ago
Proud Boys Member William Chrestman Sentenced for Role in Capitol Riot
Historical Precedent and Legal Battles: The Evolution of Peaceful Presidential Transitions in the U.S.
33 mins ago
Historical Precedent and Legal Battles: The Evolution of Peaceful Presidential Transitions in the U.S.
Hamilton Unsettled: Unseen Victims in Shooting Incident, Man Arrested after Standoff
5 mins ago
Hamilton Unsettled: Unseen Victims in Shooting Incident, Man Arrested after Standoff
Police Chase Ends in Collision: Civilians Injured, Suspects Apprehended
19 mins ago
Police Chase Ends in Collision: Civilians Injured, Suspects Apprehended
Late Night Stabbing in Logan Central: Police Seek Public Assistance
23 mins ago
Late Night Stabbing in Logan Central: Police Seek Public Assistance
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
6 seconds
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
19 seconds
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
32 seconds
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
59 seconds
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
1 min
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
German Chancellor Retains Pneumatic Tube System Amid Espionage Concerns
1 min
German Chancellor Retains Pneumatic Tube System Amid Espionage Concerns
Second Wave of Pre-Filed Bills Revealed Ahead of Legislative Session
1 min
Second Wave of Pre-Filed Bills Revealed Ahead of Legislative Session
Rishi Sunak's Ukraine Visit: A Beacon of UK's Solidarity and Support
2 mins
Rishi Sunak's Ukraine Visit: A Beacon of UK's Solidarity and Support
Gail Kim's Near-Career-Ending Concussion During TNA's 1000th Episode
2 mins
Gail Kim's Near-Career-Ending Concussion During TNA's 1000th Episode
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
60 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app