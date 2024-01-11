en English
Courts & Law

Kyiv Court Upholds Controversial Extension of Colonel Chervinskyi’s Detention

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:42 pm EST
Kyiv Court Upholds Controversial Extension of Colonel Chervinskyi’s Detention

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has confirmed the extension of Special Forces Colonel Roman Chervinskyi’s detention, sparking controversy and raising questions about the fairness of the trial. The defense lawyers argue that this decision contravenes Chervinskyi’s right to a fair trial, as stated in the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms and the Bangalore Principles.

Violation of Defense Rights

The extension was initially ordered by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv in the absence of Chervinskyi’s lawyers—a move the defense team asserts undermines his defense rights. The appellate judges, who had previously recused themselves from the case over concerns about their ability to remain impartial, declined to do so this time, despite previously acknowledging potential bias.

Complaint to the High Council of Justice

The defense team has announced plans to file a complaint with the High Council of Justice. They cite violations in the initial ruling and the appellate court’s refusal to consider evidence provided by the defense as the basis for their complaint.

Upcoming Hearing

The next hearing is scheduled for January 25, where the appellate court will review the decision to extend Chervinskyi’s detention. This case continues to draw attention to the question of judicial fairness and the rights of the accused in the Ukrainian legal system.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

