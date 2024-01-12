en English
Courts & Law

Korzim Strategic Minerals Cleared to Continue Mining Amid Environmental Concerns

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:48 pm EST
Korzim Strategic Minerals Cleared to Continue Mining Amid Environmental Concerns

In a significant ruling, the High Court in Harare, under the stewardship of Justice Amy Tsanga, has given Korzim Strategic Minerals (Pvt) Ltd the green light to persist with their mining operations. This judgement comes despite the mounting allegations of the company causing substantial environmental damage.

Allegations of Environmental Harm

The court was informed about the gravity of the situation where a road located above a tunnel, a direct result of Korzim’s mining activities, was left hanging by a thread, literally. The precarious situation saw the road being supported by a mere four meters of ground, an alarming situation that raised significant environmental concerns.

The Plaintiff’s Intentions Questioned

However, the narrative took a surprising turn when Justice Amy Tsanga put the plaintiff, Auriga Mineral Exploration (Pvt) Ltd, under scrutiny. The judge questioned the intentions behind the lawsuit, concluding that Auriga did not have a genuine interest in environmental preservation when they initiated the proceedings against Korzim.

Korzim’s Operations to Continue Despite Environmental Concerns

The outcome of this court ruling implies that Korzim Strategic Minerals will maintain its mining operations, regardless of the environmental concerns that have been raised. The decision has ignited a debate about the balance between industrial progress and environmental preservation, not just in Zimbabwe but across the globe.

Courts & Law Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

