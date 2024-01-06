en English
Courts & Law

KFF Health News Correspondents Discuss Pressing Health Issues on Public Radio

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
KFF Health News Correspondents Discuss Pressing Health Issues on Public Radio

In an ongoing effort to illuminate pressing health matters, correspondents from KFF Health News have been actively participating in various public radio programs. Their contributions offer invaluable insights into subjects of significant concern, from malfunctioning medical devices to the distribution of opioid settlement funds, and the status of abortion bans in courts.

A Heart Pump’s Malfunction

On January 3, Daniel Chang, a distinguished correspondent from KFF Health News, participated in a discussion on Wisconsin Public Radio’s Ideas Network. The primary focus of the conversation was the malfunctioning of the FDA-approved mechanical heart pump, LVAD Heart Mate 3. This issue raises severe concerns due to the device’s crucial role in patient health. Any malfunction could endanger lives, emphasizing the necessity of stringent quality controls and regular monitoring of such medical devices.

Opioid Crisis and Settlement Funds

On December 28, senior correspondent Aneri Pattani was part of a roundtable panel on NPR, where discussions centered around the ongoing drug crisis and the distribution of opioid settlement funds. Pattani further elaborated on the topic during a segment on CBS News’ ‘Eye on Health’ on December 15. The opioid crisis has been a prolonged battle, and how these settlement funds are utilized is pivotal in combating the epidemic. The discussion sheds light on the need for accountable and targeted use of these funds to create a meaningful impact.

Abortion Bans in Texas and New Orleans

On January 3, Julie Rovner, the chief Washington correspondent, made an appearance on NPR’s ‘All Things Considered.’ She provided insights into the status of abortion bans in courts in Texas and New Orleans. The legal battles around abortion rights have far-reaching implications on public health policy and women’s rights, making Rovner’s insights both timely and consequential.

The active participation of KFF Health News correspondents in these public radio programs underlines their commitment to informing the public about essential health issues. Their engagement contributes to a wider understanding of these topics, ensuring that the public remains informed about these critical health and policy matters.

Courts & Law Health United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

