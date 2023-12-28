en English
Courts & Law

Kenya’s Supreme Court Dismisses Justice Chitembwe’s Appeal, Paves Way for Removal Proceedings

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:58 am EST
In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of Kenya has dismissed an appeal by Justice Said Juma Chitembwe, thereby upholding the proceedings that could result in his removal from office. Justice Chitembwe was under the scanner for allegations of graft, and his appeal was anchored in the belief that the process against him was not conducted in compliance with the law. The Supreme Court, however, ruled in favor of the law, stating that the procedures followed in Chitembwe’s case were entirely lawful.

Supreme Court Upholds Tribunal’s Findings

The apex court, in a unanimous judgment, rejected Chitembwe’s appeal against the findings of a tribunal appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in May 2022. The tribunal had recommended Chitembwe’s removal from office on grounds of gross misconduct. The Supreme Court found that Chitembwe had indeed violated the Code of Conduct and Ethics, thereby affirming the tribunal’s findings.

Justice Chitembwe’s Misconduct in Focus

The Court ruled that the evidence, which included covertly recorded video and audio recordings, confirmed Chitembwe’s misconduct. These recordings surfaced when Chitembwe was serving as a judge of the Civil Division in Nairobi in 2021. Despite Chitembwe’s argument that these recordings contravened his right to privacy, the court ruled that their admission as evidence did not hamper the administration of justice. The judge’s conduct was deemed a breach of the Code of Conduct and Ethics, constituting gross misconduct and misbehavior.

End of the Road for Justice Chitembwe

The Supreme Court’s dismissal of Justice Chitembwe’s appeal signifies the end of his legal battle. The decision underscores the judiciary’s commitment to uphold the law and its procedures, particularly in matters involving accusations of corruption within its own ranks. The ruling paves the way for the process for Chitembwe’s potential removal from office to proceed as per the legal framework established for such cases.

Courts & Law Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

