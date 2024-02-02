Kenya's SRC Challenges Judicial Impartiality Amid Car Grant Case

Kenya's Salaries and Remunerations Commission (SRC) seeks to disqualify sitting judges from hearing a pivotal case, triggering intense national conversation about the boundaries of judicial impartiality. The case in question revolves around the reinstatement of car grants, a taxable allowance, for judges from the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court.

Conflict of Interest?

Attorney Peter Wanyama, representing the SRC, contends that the judges presiding over the case stand to benefit directly from its outcome. This financial interest, he asserts, could potentially compromise their impartiality and, by extension, public perception of the judiciary's fairness. In pursuit of an unbiased trial, the SRC has proposed the appointment of retired judges from the Court of Appeal within the commonwealth, a selection to be made by the President.

Support from the Attorney General

Emmanuel Binta, representing the Attorney General, supports the SRC's motion, echoing concerns about potential bias. He suggests that it is unlikely for the judges to render an impartial verdict in a matter that offers them a direct benefit.

Counterargument from the Petitioner

Peter Gachuiri, the petitioner in the case, counters the SRC's application for recusal. Represented by Ongoya, Gachuiri insists that the judiciary has a history of making independent decisions without interference. He has requested the dismissal of the SRC's recusal application, arguing that the judiciary can, and should, handle its affairs.

Backing from the Judicial Service Commission

Issa Mansur from the Judicial Service Commission backs Gachuiri's stance, presenting precedents from higher courts as evidence of the judiciary's ability to adjudicate without bias. The decision, which is sure to have monumental implications on the perception of the judiciary, is set to be made on February 23.