Kenneth Eugene Smith: The First US Execution by Nitrogen Gas

The timeline of Kenneth Eugene Smith's execution, as witnessed in the William C. Holman Correctional Facility, was punctuated by the ticking clock on the execution chamber wall. Smith, a 58-year-old convicted killer, dressed in a tan prison uniform and obscured by a white sheet, was strapped to a gurney with a blue-rimmed respirator mask. He became the first person in the nation to be executed by nitrogen gas, a method that sparked a debate over its humaneness.

Final Moments and Controversial Execution

As the warden read the death warrant, Smith was granted the opportunity to speak his last words. He expressed love and a dire message about humanity taking a step backwards. The relative silence of the chamber was disrupted at 7:56 p.m., when the attorney general gave the final go-ahead. Smith's spiritual advisor, the Rev. Jeff Hood, who had signed a waiver to maintain distance from the gas mask, prayed with him.

As the nitrogen gas began to flow around 7:58 p.m., Smith's body experienced violent shaking and seizure-like movements that lasted for at least two minutes. His wife, among the onlookers, reacted with palpable distress. Smith's breathing ceased to be visible around 8:08 p.m., and he was officially pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m.

Reaction and Implications

Alabama's Attorney General characterized the execution as textbook, although Smith's supporters argued that the perceived lack of a quick and painless death raised questions about the method's humaneness. The execution was also condemned by the White House and raised concerns about the untested method of nitrogen asphyxia.

More than 40 death row inmates have chosen nitrogen as their preferred execution method, prompting forthcoming litigation to focus on Smith's convulsions and movements during the execution. The Alabama Corrections Commissioner reported that the nitrogen gas flowed for about 15 minutes, but specific details about the timing of the gas flow and the cessation of Smith's heartbeat were not disclosed by state officials.

Smith's execution has brought attention to the issue of humane executions and the use of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment. It remains to be seen how this event will shape the future of capital punishment in the United States.