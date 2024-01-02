en English
Courts & Law

Kennedy Cousin Michael Skakel Contests Past Murder Conviction: A New Chapter in a Long-Drawn Legal Saga

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
Kennedy Cousin Michael Skakel Contests Past Murder Conviction: A New Chapter in a Long-Drawn Legal Saga

Michael Skakel, a relative of the Kennedy family, is challenging the legality of his past murder conviction, alleging significant misconduct by investigators. This development unfolds in the backdrop of Skakel’s conviction in 2002 for the murder of Martha Moxley, followed by his release in 2013 after winning an appeal due to insufficient legal representation. The Chief State’s Attorney decided not to retry Skakel in 2020.

Allegations of Misconduct and Violation of Rights

Skakel’s lawsuit, filed in the state Superior Court, accuses the town and lead investigator Frank Garr of violating his civil rights, engaging in malicious prosecution, and abuse of process. The lawsuit suggests that Garr had a financial motive to convict Skakel and that the investigation was flawed. It points to the overlooking of other suspects, an alibi witness, and the reliance on an unreliable main witness, Gregory Coleman, who died of a heroin overdose in 2001.

Seeking Return of Recordings and Compensation

The lawsuit also claims that Garr illegally obtained recordings made by Skakel with a writer for an unpublished memoir. Skakel is seeking the return of these tapes, which were used against him in his 2002 trial, and the lawsuit is currently pending. Skakel seeks unspecified compensation and punitive damages for the alleged injustices he faced.

A Case of Public Interest

Martha Moxley was murdered in 1975 in Greenwich, and Skakel’s case has been a subject of public interest due to his connection to the Kennedy family and the long and controversial legal proceedings. Skakel’s latest move to contest the legitimacy of his past murder conviction unravels a new chapter in this long-drawn legal saga.

Courts & Law Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

