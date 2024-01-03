en English
Courts & Law

Keefe D Seeks House Arrest Citing Health, Decision Postponed by a Week

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Keefe D Seeks House Arrest Citing Health, Decision Postponed by a Week

The legal team for Duane Davis, also known as Keefe D, a former gang leader and the sole person charged for the murder of renowned rapper Tupac Shakur, has lodged a plea for house arrest citing his deteriorating health conditions. The petition, filed on January 2, 2024, emphasizes that Davis poses no threat and grants assurance of his presence for the trial. His lawyers have requested that the bail be set within the bounds of $100,000, in consideration of his financial circumstances. However, the judge has opted to defer the decision for at least one week.

Previous Leniency Request Denied

Previously, on December 29, an appeal for leniency was put forth by Davis’s lawyers, but was declined by the court on the grounds of him being ‘too dangerous’ for bail. The state of Nevada has opposed Davis’s release, pointing out his past as a high-ranking member of the South Side Compton Crips and his multiple self-admissions to involvement in Tupac’s murder, which his legal team purports were made for ‘entertainment purposes.’

Threats to Witnesses While in Custody

Prosecutors have also pointed out that Davis has made threats to witnesses while in custody. A trial date has been confirmed for June 3, 2024. Despite Nevada being a state that enforces capital punishment, prosecutors will not be seeking the death penalty if Davis is found guilty.

Davis’s Plea and Claims

Now aged 60 and claiming to be battling cancer, Davis has pleaded not guilty previously. However, he has made numerous claims about planning Tupac’s murder, including in his 2019 book ‘Compton Street Legend.’ Orlando Anderson, Davis’s nephew and a known member of the Crips, was believed to have been present in the car during the drive-by shooting that led to Tupac’s death and was identified by some as the shooter. Anderson was later killed in an unrelated gang shooting in 1998.

Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

