Courts & Law

Katherine Jackson Seeks $561,548 From Late Son’s Estate Amid Legal Battle

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
Katherine Jackson Seeks $561,548 From Late Son’s Estate Amid Legal Battle

In an escalating legal clash over the late pop icon Michael Jackson’s estate, his mother Katherine Jackson is seeking a substantial sum of $561,548 to cover her legal expenses. The costs were accrued in her ongoing struggle with the estate’s executors, John McClain and John Branca, over a confidential transaction involving Michael’s recordings.

Behind the Legal Battle

The dispute arose when McClain and Branca, who assert they have substantially increased the estate’s value, sought court approval for a confidential deal involving the late singer’s recordings. Katherine Jackson, however, strongly opposed the deal. Despite her objections, the court sided with the estate’s executors and permitted the transaction to proceed.

Trust and Trials

Katherine has a trust set up for her by her late son, known as The Katherine Jackson Trust. The trust was established to ensure Katherine’s financial well-being after Michael’s demise. However, the mounting legal costs have led her to seek court intervention to have the estate absorb her legal expenses.

The Appeal and Legal Costs

Displeased with the court’s ruling, Katherine appealed to a higher court for a review. Simultaneously, she filed for her attorney fees. Her legal team had been deeply involved in preparing for the case — an effort that included interviewing family members, gathering documents, preparing trial exhibits, drafting legal papers, prepping witnesses, and engaging in courtroom questioning and cross-examination. The considerable work and effort from her legal team have resulted in the staggering sum of $561,548 in legal bills.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

