Kasoa Ritual Murder Case: First Accused Confesses to Killing for Money Rituals

In a riveting turn of events, the first accused in the notorious Kasoa ritual murder case, Felix Nyarko, admitted to the gruesome murder of 10-year-old Ismael Mensah Abdallah during a court hearing at the High Court in Accra on January 11, 2024. The confession, which sent ripples through the courtroom, was part of a cross-examination conducted by Lawyer Lawrence Boampong, who is representing the second accused in the case.

A Desperate Act Driven by Poverty

Nyarko stated that the murder was a desperate act driven by his family’s dire financial situation, which had also obstructed his access to education. The accused was led to believe in the possibility of money rituals as a means to financial gain after encountering a television advertisement suggesting that an initial offering of five thousand cedis (GHC 5,000) could result in a substantial financial windfall.

Details of the Brutal Crime

Recounting the horrifying details of the crime, Nyarko unveiled that the initial plan was to kidnap the boy for a ransom. However, the plan failed, evolving into a brutal assault and subsequent burial of the victim while still alive. The motive behind this heinous act was an expectation of immense wealth in exchange for a human sacrifice, as purported by a fetish priest they had consulted.

Further Developments and Adjournment

When questioned about drug use, Nyarko admitted to having smoked marijuana once. The trial, which has drawn national attention, involves two teenagers accused of the murder which took place in April 2021. The court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, has adjourned the case to January 22, 2024, when the second accused is scheduled to open his defense.