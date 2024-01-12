en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Kasoa Ritual Murder Case: First Accused Confesses to Killing for Money Rituals

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:48 am EST
Kasoa Ritual Murder Case: First Accused Confesses to Killing for Money Rituals

In a riveting turn of events, the first accused in the notorious Kasoa ritual murder case, Felix Nyarko, admitted to the gruesome murder of 10-year-old Ismael Mensah Abdallah during a court hearing at the High Court in Accra on January 11, 2024. The confession, which sent ripples through the courtroom, was part of a cross-examination conducted by Lawyer Lawrence Boampong, who is representing the second accused in the case.

A Desperate Act Driven by Poverty

Nyarko stated that the murder was a desperate act driven by his family’s dire financial situation, which had also obstructed his access to education. The accused was led to believe in the possibility of money rituals as a means to financial gain after encountering a television advertisement suggesting that an initial offering of five thousand cedis (GHC 5,000) could result in a substantial financial windfall.

Details of the Brutal Crime

Recounting the horrifying details of the crime, Nyarko unveiled that the initial plan was to kidnap the boy for a ransom. However, the plan failed, evolving into a brutal assault and subsequent burial of the victim while still alive. The motive behind this heinous act was an expectation of immense wealth in exchange for a human sacrifice, as purported by a fetish priest they had consulted.

Further Developments and Adjournment

When questioned about drug use, Nyarko admitted to having smoked marijuana once. The trial, which has drawn national attention, involves two teenagers accused of the murder which took place in April 2021. The court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, has adjourned the case to January 22, 2024, when the second accused is scheduled to open his defense.

0
Courts & Law Crime Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
4 mins ago
New Inquest into Foster's Death Puts Spotlight on Northern Ireland's Troubled Legacy
In a complex tale of tragedy and justice interwoven with Northern Ireland’s troubled past, a fresh inquest has been ordered into the death of Bridget Foster, an 80-year-old mother of five. Over 40 years ago, Foster was unintentionally killed by a stray bullet from the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) during a shoot-out with robbers in
New Inquest into Foster's Death Puts Spotlight on Northern Ireland's Troubled Legacy
Slovenian Judicial Council Seeks Constitutional Review of Public Sector Pay Law
28 mins ago
Slovenian Judicial Council Seeks Constitutional Review of Public Sector Pay Law
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
28 mins ago
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
Hyderabad Shaken by Tragic Death of Missing Woman: A Case of Police Negligence?
12 mins ago
Hyderabad Shaken by Tragic Death of Missing Woman: A Case of Police Negligence?
Opielas Challenge Railroad Commission's '65% Rule' at Texas Supreme Court
14 mins ago
Opielas Challenge Railroad Commission's '65% Rule' at Texas Supreme Court
Bareilly Court Issues Arrest Warrant in Prosthetic Limbs Distribution Scam
15 mins ago
Bareilly Court Issues Arrest Warrant in Prosthetic Limbs Distribution Scam
Latest Headlines
World News
Erdogan Flags Potential Legal Showdown with Israel at The Hague
20 seconds
Erdogan Flags Potential Legal Showdown with Israel at The Hague
Borno State Mourns Loss of Governor Zulum's Spokesperson, Isa Gusau
21 seconds
Borno State Mourns Loss of Governor Zulum's Spokesperson, Isa Gusau
CUNY Researchers Unveil Protein Shape-Shifting Secrets: Implications for Drug Development
28 seconds
CUNY Researchers Unveil Protein Shape-Shifting Secrets: Implications for Drug Development
US Migration Trends: Potential Game Changer in Presidential Election
52 seconds
US Migration Trends: Potential Game Changer in Presidential Election
Decoding the Brain: Study Reveals Role of Neuron-OPC Synapses in Myelin Production
1 min
Decoding the Brain: Study Reveals Role of Neuron-OPC Synapses in Myelin Production
NDC's Fifi Kwetey Responds to Former President Mahama's Remarks on Vice President Bawumia
1 min
NDC's Fifi Kwetey Responds to Former President Mahama's Remarks on Vice President Bawumia
Erdogan's Address to the Nation: A Spectrum of Issues Discussed
2 mins
Erdogan's Address to the Nation: A Spectrum of Issues Discussed
GOP Lawmakers Double Down on Cultural Warfront: An Assault on Progressive Values and LGBTQ Rights
2 mins
GOP Lawmakers Double Down on Cultural Warfront: An Assault on Progressive Values and LGBTQ Rights
Mitchell Santner's Positive Covid-19 Test: A Microcosm of Pandemic's Impact on International Sports
2 mins
Mitchell Santner's Positive Covid-19 Test: A Microcosm of Pandemic's Impact on International Sports
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
34 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
41 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app