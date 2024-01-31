Karnataka High Court Strikes Down KIADB's Land Acquisition Notification

The High Court of Karnataka has nullified the preliminary notification issued by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) in 2009 to acquire approximately four acres of land. The court ruled that KIADB could not prolong issuing the final notification to acquire the notified land.

Timely Action Imperative in Land Acquisition

The ruling stressed the need for timely action in the land acquisition process. The court highlighted that delays after issuing a preliminary notification can significantly inconvenience the landowners, as it restricts them from fully exploiting their property.

The court also asserted that KIADB should not issue preliminary notifications for acquiring land without conducting thorough studies on its requirement. This inaction severely affects the interests of the landowners.

Implications for Land Acquisition Proceedings

This ruling has significant implications for land acquisition proceedings, underlining the urgency to prevent undue hardship to landowners and ensure legal processes do not stagnate. The court emphasized that although the preliminary notification is canceled, it does not prevent KIADB from initiating a new acquisition process as per the law, if deemed necessary.

Lack of Proper Studies by KIADB

The court pointed out that KIADB had notified a large tract of land in its preliminary notification but ended up acquiring less than 50% of the land initially proposed. This discrepancy indicates a lack of proper studies conducted by KIADB before initiating the land acquisition, the court observed.