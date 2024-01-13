Karnataka High Court Intervenes in Bengaluru Temple-Road Dispute

In an unfolding dispute concerning the Sri Sallapuradamma Temple in Bengaluru, the Karnataka High Court has stepped in. The temple stands accused of obstructing Hegganahalli Main Road, Sunkadakatte village, Bengaluru. The issue, first highlighted to the court on March 8, 2021, led to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) being tasked with investigating the claims and producing a report.

BBMP’s Ambiguous Report Triggers New Survey

However, the court found the BBMP’s report to be ‘ambiguous’. The report suggested that the road was constructed around the temple but did not clarify if this implies an illegal encroachment or if the temple has historical precedence. This lack of clarity has led to a new directive from the bench led by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit.

Deputy Commissioner to Oversee Investigation

The Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district has been instructed to commission a fresh survey. The deputy director of land records and a technical team will carry out this survey. The goal is to provide a transparent and unbiased report to resolve the ongoing controversy.

Adjournment and Anticipation

The hearing has been adjourned to February 9, 2024. The court, the parties involved, and the citizens are now awaiting the results of the new survey. The findings will determine whether the temple has indeed encroached upon the road or if the road was built around an existing temple.