Courts & Law

Karnataka High Court Dismisses Accused’s Petition in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:49 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:23 am EST
Karnataka High Court Dismisses Accused’s Petition in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Mohammed Shiyab, one of the accused in the murder case of Praveen Nettaru, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Shiyab had requested that the trial judge sign each page of the case diary to prevent potential tampering by the investigating officer, as suggested by Section 172 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC).

Legality of the Petition

The defense argued that such a requirement was present in the criminal rules of other states. However, the state’s counsel refuted this claim, asserting that the Karnataka Criminal Rules of Practice, which is being followed in this case, does not mandate such a measure.

(Read Also: Rising Covid-19 Cases in Karnataka Amid Social Unrest & Language Politics)

Judge’s Ruling

Justice M Nagaprasanna of the single-judge bench noted that the criminal rules of practice in Karnataka do not necessitate the judge’s signature on every page of the case diary when orders for remand or summoning are passed. The judge emphasized that accepting the petition would be equivalent to the court enacting legislation, an action it is not empowered to undertake.

(Read Also: Karnataka High Court Orders Retirement of High-Mileage KSRTC Buses)

The Aftermath

As a result, the petition was dismissed, marking another chapter in the ongoing case of the murder of Praveen Nettaru. Nettaru, a BJYM member, was killed by two bike-borne attackers in Bellare village, Dakshina Kannada district, on July 26, 2022.

Courts & Law Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

