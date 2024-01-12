Karnataka High Court Clarifies BBMP Building Bye-Law, Small Plot Owners in Bengaluru to Benefit

In a ruling that impacts the fate of many small property owners in Bengaluru, the Karnataka High Court has clarified that Bye-law 7.2 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Building By-laws, 2003, does not outright prevent the sanctioning of building plans for plots under 50 square meters. Instead, such sanctions must be considered equitably and in accordance with legal principles.

Implications of the Bye-law

Justice Suraj Govindaraj, while shedding light on the law, emphasized the need for guidelines to be issued for granting building plans on these small plots, including commercial properties. The bye-law allows exemptions for sites related to housing for economically weaker sections, low-income groups, slum clearance, densely populated area reconstructions, and family partitioned plots.

Response to Petitions

This ruling comes in response to a series of petitions filed between 2017 and 2023 that involved disputes over building sanctions for small plots. The court recognized the practical challenges faced by individuals in Bengaluru who invest in small plots. These investments often represent significant personal savings or loans. The judge’s observation underlines the relevance of this issue to the day-to-day lives of many Bengaluru residents.

Expectations from the State

Given the implications of this ruling, the state is expected to establish guidelines for officials to apply in cases involving plots less than 50 square meters. This measure would ensure fair and equitable treatment of all property owners, irrespective of the size of their plots. The court has ordered the matter to be relisted on January 29, 2024, for the presentation of formulated guidelines for small plots.