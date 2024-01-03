Kansas District Court Portal Resumes Operations After Fall 2023 Cyberattack

In a significant development, the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal, hit by a cyberattack in fall 2023, has once again commenced operations. However, the online system, utilized for court case searches, continues to grapple with outdated information as district courts laboriously digitize case data filed on physical paper.

Cyberattack Impact on eCourt Case Management

The cyberattack also crippled the state’s eCourt case management systems, which play a crucial role in the execution of background checks. As a result, the incident has triggered substantial problems for individuals requiring background checks for employment, leading to reports of postponed job commencement and financial obligations.

Implications Across State Lines

David McDonald, an attorney, underscored the cross-state implications of the cyberattack. He pointed out the challenges faced by Missouri residents in securing employment due to delayed background checks stemming from old Kansas cases. A notable instance involved Jovanna Graham, who initially encountered employment obstacles owing to background check delays attributed to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County by the background check company, Sterling. It is important to note that the district courts are overseen by the Kansas Courts or the Kansas Judicial Branch, not the local government.

Current Status of District Court Systems

Wyandotte, Miami, and Douglas county systems have been restored, but Johnson County remained unaffected by the cyberattack as it operates on a separate system. Despite the resumption of the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal, Lisa Taylor, the Public Information Officer, refrained from commenting on whether background checks could now be completed or if a ransom was paid to reinstate the portal.