Kano State LGAs Wait as High Court Adjourns Case to January 11

On December 28, 2023, Federal High Court’s Justice Donatus Okorowo declined to immediately concede to a request seeking to bar Kano State’s Governor Abba Yusuf from overseeing the funds allocated to the state’s 44 local government areas (LGAs). The initial motion to prevent the state government from disbursing these funds was filed by the 44 LGAs and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kano State Chapter.

Legal Battle Over Control of Funds

The court commanded the defendants, including the Kano State government, the Attorney-General, and the Accountant-General, to appear on January 3, 2024, to justify why a restraining order should not be granted. Additionally, an order of substituted service was also served.

Defence Seeks Additional Time to Respond

During the January 3 hearing, the plaintiffs’ counsel argued that the defendants had missed the window to file their response within the stipulated time. On the other hand, the defence counsel sought an adjournment, asserting that they were not allocated ample time to respond due to the intervening public holidays, and had only recently received the case files.

Case Adjourned for Further Hearing

Justice Okorowo concurred that the defence was served on December 29, 2023, but acknowledged that the public holidays had indeed hampered the response time. Consequently, he granted the defendants an additional seven days to justify their stance and postponed the case for further hearing to January 11.