en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Kano State LGAs Wait as High Court Adjourns Case to January 11

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Kano State LGAs Wait as High Court Adjourns Case to January 11

On December 28, 2023, Federal High Court’s Justice Donatus Okorowo declined to immediately concede to a request seeking to bar Kano State’s Governor Abba Yusuf from overseeing the funds allocated to the state’s 44 local government areas (LGAs). The initial motion to prevent the state government from disbursing these funds was filed by the 44 LGAs and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kano State Chapter.

Legal Battle Over Control of Funds

The court commanded the defendants, including the Kano State government, the Attorney-General, and the Accountant-General, to appear on January 3, 2024, to justify why a restraining order should not be granted. Additionally, an order of substituted service was also served.

Defence Seeks Additional Time to Respond

During the January 3 hearing, the plaintiffs’ counsel argued that the defendants had missed the window to file their response within the stipulated time. On the other hand, the defence counsel sought an adjournment, asserting that they were not allocated ample time to respond due to the intervening public holidays, and had only recently received the case files.

Case Adjourned for Further Hearing

Justice Okorowo concurred that the defence was served on December 29, 2023, but acknowledged that the public holidays had indeed hampered the response time. Consequently, he granted the defendants an additional seven days to justify their stance and postponed the case for further hearing to January 11.

0
Courts & Law Local News Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
57 seconds ago
Major Drug Bust in North Kentville: Three Arrested, Illegal Items Seized
In a significant blow to the local drug trade, law enforcement agencies in North Kentville have arrested three individuals on drug-related charges. The arrests were made following the execution of a search warrant on December 21, 2023. The operation was a collaborative effort between the Valley Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, local RCMP and other
Major Drug Bust in North Kentville: Three Arrested, Illegal Items Seized
Rivers State Police Arrest Wanted Cult Leader, Barikui Amanyie, in Connection With Murder and Cultism
12 mins ago
Rivers State Police Arrest Wanted Cult Leader, Barikui Amanyie, in Connection With Murder and Cultism
Ye in Legal Spat with Former Business Management Firm Amid Personal Turmoil
15 mins ago
Ye in Legal Spat with Former Business Management Firm Amid Personal Turmoil
RCMP Investigates String of Break-Ins Across Saskatchewan Communities
2 mins ago
RCMP Investigates String of Break-Ins Across Saskatchewan Communities
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Elderly Pedestrian; Police Seek Witnesses
10 mins ago
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Elderly Pedestrian; Police Seek Witnesses
Judge Recommends Denial of Wichita Falls' Application for Lake Ringgold
10 mins ago
Judge Recommends Denial of Wichita Falls' Application for Lake Ringgold
Latest Headlines
World News
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
13 seconds
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
18 seconds
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
49 seconds
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
1 min
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
1 min
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
2 mins
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
2 mins
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
2 mins
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
3 mins
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
54 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
56 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app