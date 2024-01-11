Kaduna Businessman Pleads for Return of Estranged Wife or Bride Price Refund

In a recent turn of events, Kaduna’s Magajin Gari Shari’a Court witnessed businessman Haruna Adamu making an uncommon plea. Adamu implored his estranged wife, Salamatu Abubakar, to either make amends and return to their matrimonial home or refund the bride price he had paid. The businessman, stuck in a financial crunch, expressed his inability to afford a remarriage without the refund.

The Aftermath of a Short-lived Union

The couple’s union, which lasted a mere eight months, was only harmonious for the first two, as per Adamu’s account. Following the initial period, Salamatu left their shared home and moved back with her parents. Despite their separation, Adamu has been financially supporting Salamatu for the past six months.

Unveiling the Reasons for Separation

Salamatu, on the other hand, had reasons of her own for leaving the matrimonial home. She cited instances of physical abuse and Adamu’s lack of support for her ailing mother as the primary drivers behind her decision to separate. Given the circumstances, Salamatu expressed her preference to refund the N75,000 dowry rather than return to Adamu.

The Court’s Decision

The court, presided over by Judge Malam Isiyaku Abdulrahman, has adjourned the case to January 17th. The adjournment allows time for Adamu to present a detailed list of his claims and proof of his financial contributions towards Salamatu. As the audience awaits the court’s verdict, the case serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and personal pains often hidden behind the legalities of marital disputes.