Courts & Law

Justice Peter Lifu Odo Transferred to Abuja Division of Federal High Court

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:05 am EST
Justice Peter Lifu Odo Transferred to Abuja Division of Federal High Court

In a significant reshuffle within the Federal High Court, Justice Peter Lifu Odo has been reassigned from the Lagos division to the Abuja division. This move comes to fill the vacancy left by Justice A.R. Mohammed, who recently ascended to the prestigious Court of Appeal, occupying the Sharia slot. The transfer of Justice Lifu, as declared in a notice dated January 11, 2023, has taken immediate effect, rippling through the corridors of Nigeria’s legal realm.

Justice Lifu’s Noteworthy Rulings

Justice Lifu has been in the limelight for several landmark rulings in the past year. On March 21, in a significant blow to the Federal Government, he dismissed a suit that sought the recovery and forfeiture of over N70 trillion reportedly concealed in 29 bank accounts by leading government officials. The dismissal was on the grounds of ‘lack of diligent prosecution.’ This ruling stirred considerable attention, shedding light on the intricate interplay of power, money, and justice.

Guardian of the Common Man?

Justice Lifu’s rulings have often resonated with the common man. On May 24, 2022, he issued an order that restrained transport unions from collecting dues from non-union member commercial drivers in Lagos. This decision, hailed by many, protected the rights of non-union workers, providing them a much-needed respite from undue financial burdens.

Unyielding Stance on Political Matters

Justice Lifu also proved his mettle in political matters, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the rule of law. On February 8, 2023, he dismissed a lawsuit by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that sought to disqualify the incumbent Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and APC House of Assembly candidates from participating in the general elections. This ruling underscored Justice Lifu’s impartiality and commitment to upholding the democratic process.

As Justice Lifu steps into his new role in the Abuja division, he carries with him a reputation for fairness, impartiality, and a deep commitment to justice. These qualities will no doubt serve him well in his future endeavors.

Courts & Law Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

