Courts & Law

Justice in Disarray: Severe Shortage of Court Reporters Threatens Jamaican Judiciary

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Justice in Disarray: Severe Shortage of Court Reporters Threatens Jamaican Judiciary

In the heart of Jamaica, a crisis is brewing within the circuit courts. Paula Llewellyn, the Director of Public Prosecutions, has voiced grave concerns over an alarmingly severe shortage of court reporters. This scarcity, she warns, threatens to disrupt the administration of justice.

A Crisis in the Making

The role of court reporters is pivotal to the functioning of the judiciary. Tasked with taking verbatim notes and preparing transcripts, they are the silent custodians of legal proceedings. However, the dearth of these key professionals is causing a mounting backlog of cases. Trials may be unable to proceed, creating a ripple effect that delays justice for all parties involved.

The Impact and Aftermath

The situation is not just a logistical problem, it is an administrative nightmare teetering on the edge of a crisis. Leonard Green, president of the Advocates’ Association of Jamaica, echoes Llewellyn’s warnings. The Court of Appeal, already under fire for delays, has had to issue public apologies, including one to a prisoner who languished for a decade waiting for a sentencing transcript.

Undermining Justice

Complex cases, Llewellyn emphasizes, need meticulous preparation. The absence of court reporters could undermine efforts to maintain trial date certainty. Already, two courts have been affected by this shortage. The constitutional right to a fair hearing is at risk, as transcripts are instrumental for appeals.

The Plight of Court Reporters

The court reporters themselves are caught in a predicament. Falling under the Court Administration Division headed by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, they claim to be underpaid and overburdened. This has led to a dwindling staff, with current numbers at 22, down from 45. In response to their unheeded pleas for better compensation, they plan to take action in 2024.

The situation is dire and demands urgent attention. Without court reporters, the wheels of justice will grind to a halt, and the implications of that are far-reaching and grave. The administration needs to address this crisis swiftly to uphold the principles of justice in Jamaica.

Courts & Law Human Rights Jamaica
BNN Correspondents

