Jury Awards E. Jean Carroll $83.3M in Defamation Lawsuit Against Trump

A jury has awarded writer E. Jean Carroll a colossal sum of $83.3 million in a defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, a verdict that marks a significant legal defeat for Trump. The lawsuit was fuelled by accusations made by Carroll, alleging Trump sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s at a New York department store. Trump had vehemently denied these claims, stating the assault never happened and Carroll was not his type.

Details of the Defamation Suit

The contentious encounter between Carroll and Trump during the deposition at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was marked by dismissive remarks from Trump aimed towards Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan. Carroll, a celebrated journalist and former advice columnist, had detailed the alleged assault in her 2019 memoir. Following the release of her book excerpt in New York magazine, Trump refuted the allegations, triggering the defamation lawsuit.

Financial Damages and Further Lawsuits

In addition to this case, Carroll pursued a separate lawsuit against Trump for rape after New York passed a law permitting adult sexual assault victims to file civil cases beyond the conventional statute of limitations. The latter lawsuit culminated in a jury finding Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, resulting in Carroll receiving $5 million in damages. The total judgment against Trump now stands at $88.3 million, a figure that Trump and his lawyers have committed to appeal.

Clash of Personalities in the Trial

The trial spotlighted a stark clash of personalities between Trump, renowned for his flamboyant and confrontational style, and Kaplan, a methodical and disciplined lawyer. Trump's liability in these lawsuits and the substantial monetary damages awarded to Carroll signify an unprecedented development in a series of legal challenges that the former President is currently grappling with.