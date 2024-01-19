Juror Dismissed in Troconis Trial for 'Gone Girl' Comparison

In the trial of Michelle Troconis, accused of aiding in the cover-up of Jennifer Dulos' murder, a juror was dismissed following a comparison of the case to the novel and movie 'Gone Girl.' The dismissal came after an anonymous note reported the incident to Judge Kevin Randolph. The dismissed juror, referred to as 'Juror 186,' had made the comparison in front of other jurors.

'Gone Girl' Comparison Causes Stir

'Gone Girl,' a story about a woman who fakes her disappearance and frames her husband, became an unexpectedly pivotal reference point in the trial. The comparison introduced by Juror 186 led to a brief recess and subsequent questioning of the jurors involved. Upon investigation, Judge Randolph dismissed Juror 186, while the remaining jurors reassured the court of their ability to continue the trial without bias.

Not the First Instance of Juror Misconduct

This is the second incident of juror misconduct in the Troconis trial. Earlier in the week, an alternate juror was dismissed after expressing support for the prosecution. The dismissal happened post-lunch when the juror told an assistant state's attorney, 'We love you,' a comment that could be perceived as endorsing the state's case.

The Troconis Trial: A Spotlight on Wealth and Crime

Michelle Troconis, the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, has pleaded not guilty to charges of involvement in the disappearance of Fotis' estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, in 2019. The case has attracted significant attention, partly due to the wealth and social status of Jennifer Dulos' family. Despite her body never being found, Jennifer's disappearance sparked a murder investigation that led to Fotis Dulos being charged with her murder. Fotis Dulos died by suicide in 2020, leaving Michelle Troconis to face the trial alone.