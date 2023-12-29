Argentine Court Examines Antisemitism Claim Targeting Roger Waters’ Statements

In a recent development in Buenos Aires, an Argentine court has decided to examine an antisemitism complaint lodged by Holocaust survivor Carlos Zigelbaum and his son, Sergio Zigelbaum against renowned British musician Roger Waters. The plaintiffs’ objections are rooted in comments that Waters allegedly uttered during a concert in Berlin. These statements, they argue, had harmful repercussions felt all the way in Buenos Aires, thereby providing local courts with jurisdiction over the case.

Case Delegated to Prosecutor Andrea Veronica Scanga

Judge Christian Federico Brandoni Nonell has handed over the case to Prosecutor Andrea Veronica Scanga. However, the case is classified as a crime that necessitates only private legal action, not a public prosecution. It is noteworthy that Scanga had previously spearheaded a preliminary investigation into the concerts performed by Waters in Buenos Aires, probing for any potential discriminatory statements against the Jewish community or the State of Israel.

Previous Investigations Shelved, New Appeal Granted

The previous case was eventually shelved due to the absence of any detected illegal expressions. However, an appeal was lodged, and a higher-ranking prosecutor permitted the private legal action to resume. This development has added a new layer to the already complex legal scenario surrounding the renowned musician.

Waters’ Controversial Actions and Statements

The criticism directed at Waters has been intensified by his onstage appearance in a Nazi-style uniform and his statements advocating for Gaza’s right to self-defense against Israel. Several Jewish organizations perceive these acts as a subtle endorsement of Nazism, further fanning the flames of the controversy.