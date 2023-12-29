en English
Argentina

Argentine Court Examines Antisemitism Claim Targeting Roger Waters’ Statements

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:06 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:51 am EST
In a recent development in Buenos Aires, an Argentine court has decided to examine an antisemitism complaint lodged by Holocaust survivor Carlos Zigelbaum and his son, Sergio Zigelbaum against renowned British musician Roger Waters. The plaintiffs’ objections are rooted in comments that Waters allegedly uttered during a concert in Berlin. These statements, they argue, had harmful repercussions felt all the way in Buenos Aires, thereby providing local courts with jurisdiction over the case.

Case Delegated to Prosecutor Andrea Veronica Scanga

Judge Christian Federico Brandoni Nonell has handed over the case to Prosecutor Andrea Veronica Scanga. However, the case is classified as a crime that necessitates only private legal action, not a public prosecution. It is noteworthy that Scanga had previously spearheaded a preliminary investigation into the concerts performed by Waters in Buenos Aires, probing for any potential discriminatory statements against the Jewish community or the State of Israel.

Previous Investigations Shelved, New Appeal Granted

The previous case was eventually shelved due to the absence of any detected illegal expressions. However, an appeal was lodged, and a higher-ranking prosecutor permitted the private legal action to resume. This development has added a new layer to the already complex legal scenario surrounding the renowned musician.

Waters’ Controversial Actions and Statements

The criticism directed at Waters has been intensified by his onstage appearance in a Nazi-style uniform and his statements advocating for Gaza’s right to self-defense against Israel. Several Jewish organizations perceive these acts as a subtle endorsement of Nazism, further fanning the flames of the controversy.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Flight Delayed: President Milei's Unconventional Departure Enthralls P ...
Flight Delayed: President Milei's Unconventional Departure Enthralls P ...

Argentine President Milei's Plebiscite Threat Amidst Decree Opposition and Financial Crisis
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Buenos Aires Protests President Milei's Economic Decree
UK Minister's Falklands Visit Amid Argentina's Political Shift Sparks Speculation
